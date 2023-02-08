McKool Smith Notches Top PTAB Win Rate in 2022

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith's 60 percent win rate in cases before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in 2022 was the highest of any defense firm, according to research compiled by IAM.

McKool Smith represented 54 patent owners against PTAB petitioners in 2022, resulting in victories for a range of clients, including Ericsson, Nokia Technologies, Parus Holdings, Blue Yonder Group, RightQuestion, PARC, and TSMC.

"Our attorneys work tirelessly to ensure they secure the best possible outcome for all of our clients," said David Sochia, Managing Principal of McKool Smith. "The firm's win rate shows our firm's excellence amongst its peers and reaffirms that McKool Smith remains one of the top tier IP firms in the country."

The firm's more notable PTAB wins in 2022 included securing the patentability of clients' intellectual property rights in Apple v. Ericsson, Google v. Parus Holdings, Apple v. Parus Holdings, Kinaxis v. Blue Yonder Group, Inc., and Samsung v. RightQuestion, LLC.

"Defending our clients and their patents before the PTAB is a great responsibility and a part of our practice that we hold with great pride," said Scott Hejny, a Principal of the firm who is primarily responsible for heading up the firm's PTAB efforts. "Our win rate highlights our team's dedication to defending our clients before the PTAB and beyond, and we look forward to continuing such success in the future."

Using Docket Navigator, IAM analyzed PTAB cases in 2022, including which law firms filed the most cases, the clients represented and the outcome of representation that ended during the year.

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 13 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

