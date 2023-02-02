Kiltesh Patel of tab32 Announced as Inspiring Leader of 2022 by Inspiring Workplaces

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiltesh Patel, founder and CEO of tab32 , the #1 all-in-one cloud technology dental platform, was announced as a winner of the 2022 Inspiring Leaders Award . The awards are produced by Inspiring Workplaces, an organization with a mission to change the world by improving the world of work. The awards have recognized 38 people, at all levels in organizations across the globe, who were truly inspirational in 2022.

"It's an honor to be recognized for this award," said Kiltesh Patel, CEO of tab32 and award recipient. "After 10 years of building tab32, it has always been my colleagues, teams, and co-founders that continue to innovate and push dental towards better, faster, and more effective healthcare technologies. The community of leaders at tab32 has fostered rapid and sustainable growth . I can't thank them enough."

Inspiring Leaders was created during the Covid-19 pandemic to create a vehicle to recognize those people who have stepped up to help individuals, teams and organizations navigate personal and business challenges to create truly inspirational places to work. It has become more evident because of that period that we need inspiring leaders around us all the time.

"As we continuously slip from one global challenge to another, it is comforting that there are those individuals and organizations that are trying to positively change the world through the world of work," said Matt Manners, Founder & CEO, Inspiring Workplaces Group. "If you genuinely put people first, your organization will enjoy sustained success. We are so excited to have created a vehicle to recognize individual excellence."

Inspiring Workplaces believes that leaders are those who demonstrate the four essential qualities:

They are humane

They are courageous

They communicate

They unleash potential

About tab32

tab32, an Inc. 5000 company, is the industry's #1 all-in-one cloud technology platform with three major products, Open Data Warehousing™ (BI and analytics tool), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and their stand-alone Image Cloud for radiology. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, and founded in 2011, the leadership team is made up of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers coming out of the University of California system. Providers use tab32 to track 17.2M appointments, 13M patients, and over 100M radiology xrays, with over 1.8M monthly patient text messages (not including email engagements) and $1.8B annual revenues flowing through the platform. tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as Open Data Warehousing™, integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental. The multi-tenant platform uses Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and is built for scale and stability.

tab32 has been recognized for its growth and leadership by making the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies list in 2022, coming in at #1314. Learn more at tab32.com

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is a community of professionals with the mission to change the world through the world of work. It is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia.

