Civic Nation Releases 2022 Impact Report

Civic Nation mobilized and empowered Americans across the country to drive change on issues ranging from voter engagement and reproductive justice to vaccine access, racial equity and more

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Civic Nation released its 2022 Impact Report , detailing the work and outreach of its initiatives during the last calendar year. Over the last twelve months, Civic Nation registered and mobilized voters to make their voices heard in the midterm elections and empowered citizens to be changemakers in their own communities. The organization engaged and educated over 11.3 million people and organized more than 36,000 people to take action on critical issues.

The report highlights the work of Civic Nation's six national initiatives: When We All Vote, the United State of Women, ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, End Rape On Campus, It's On Us and We The Action. It also does a deep dive into case studies on protecting democracy, the response to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Made to Save COVID-19 vaccine equity campaign and innovative corporate partnerships.

In 2022, Civic Nation:

Engaged and educated over 11.3 million people

Grew our network of partners to include more than 2,000+ media, corporate and non-profit partners; 450+ celebrities, athletes and social media influencers; and 100+ creative agencies

Activated on 1,400 high school and college campuses

Organized 36,200 people to take action with our initiatives

Directly engaged 5.3 million voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections

Civic Nation's social media content was viewed over 73 million times online

Supported 201 grantees and community-based organizations

"This past year, our country faced remarkable challenges - attacks on our democracy, the unraveling of women's reproductive rights and the lingering effects of the pandemic that left millions facing economic uncertainty," said Valerie Jarrett, Civic Nation Board Chair. "But in the face of these challenges, Civic Nation's work gives me hope. By working hard and effectively, day in and day out, our team has proven that together we can make an impact."

"Together, Civic Nation and its initiatives work to move America forward, and we have the unique ability to reach and educate a broad audience of young people and people of color. It is critical that we keep these communities engaged around the issues that matter to them most," said Kyle Lierman, CEO of Civic Nation. "Our teams are already hard at work for everything ahead in 2023 and are laying the groundwork for elections across the country in 2024."

The 2022 Impact Report also outlines the launch of two forthcoming initiatives that will further Civic Nation's mission of building a more inclusive, equitable America - one focused on closing the digital divide, and a second focused on cultivating the next generation of local leaders working to increase civic collaboration and engagement in their communities.

Click here to read the entire Civic Nation Impact Report

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is a nonprofit ecosystem for high-impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America. Civic Nation shifts culture, systems and policy by bringing together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders and influencers to tackle some of our nation's most pressing social challenges. Six initiatives are a part of the Civic Nation family: When We All Vote, United State of Women, ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, End Rape On Campus, It's On Us, We The Action and the Change Collective. Learn more here .

