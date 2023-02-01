Trilogy Health Services partners with Guild to offer a robust education and career services program to employees

Programs include fully funded college degrees, career development

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Services announces an expanded education and career services program that provides the opportunity to pursue a college degree at little or no cost to its employees.

Trilogy is now partnering with Guild to offer a best-in-class education experience that includes a curated catalog of fully and partially funded tuition for education and skilling programs, and reimbursement for select programs. All active full-time and part-time benefits-eligible employees who have been employed by Trilogy for at least six months can apply for programs.

"Trilogy is continuing its mission to become the best place our employees have ever belonged. Guild's education and career services program provides more than simply a chance to go to school, it provides the opportunity to learn high-demand skills and reimagine what their careers could be," Trilogy's Chief Human Resources and Inclusion Officer Priscila Mattingly said. "We are committed to investing in our employees, developing the future leaders of the senior care industry at Trilogy."

With support from Guild, employees can connect to a curated marketplace of learning providers, including colleges and universities, in a variety of programs including business, finance, nursing, and technology, as well as professional certifications, high school completion classes, and more.

"The Guild team is thrilled to partner with Trilogy Health Services to support career opportunities for their team of incredible servant-leaders," Hanna Patterson, Senior Vice President of Healthcare and Applied Learning at Guild said. "Trilogy's work is deeply impactful on seniors and their families. The organization's investment in education and skilling will help to create pathways into much-needed healthcare roles and to set their hardworking teams up for the jobs of the future."

Guild complements Trilogy's dedication to continuing education and career development. In addition to Guild, Trilogy offers Registered Apprenticeship Programs, including tracks for clinical, culinary, hospitality, and life enrichment as well as a Mentor program, Administrator in Training and Nurse Director in Training programs, and CNA certification.

About Trilogy Health Services

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of nearly 130 senior living communities throughout four states, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job openings at Trilogy, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

About Guild

Guild's Career Opportunity Platform enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees, unlocking life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development and one-on-one coaching. Guild partners with the nation's largest employers — including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Macy's, Target and The Walt Disney Company — to create cultures of opportunity that will help them attract and retain top talent, and build the workforce of the future. Using Guild's Career Opportunity Platform full of real-world education and learning programs, employees at those companies can gain the skills, knowledge and guidance they need to build a brighter future for themselves and their families — all without paying for tuition or career services on their own. For more information, visit https://www.guildeducation.com

