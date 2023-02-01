Red Roof® 'Room in Your Heart' Campaign Once Again Supports Canine Companions® in February, Aiming to Raise $50,000

Guests who book a stay at any Red Roof location in February receive a discount, and a portion of revenue from their stay benefits Canine Companions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is once again partnering with Canine Companions® for its latest 'Room in Your Heart' (RIYH) purpose-driven promotion. Travelers who book and stay at Red Roof from February 1, 2023, through February 28, 2023, can save 15% on their stay, and a percentage of the purchase price from that completed stay will be donated to Canine Companions.

Last year, with guests' help, Red Roof’s Room in Your Heart donated $50,000 to Canine Companions. That donation qualified Red Roof to name a Canine Companions puppy, which was named Redi. In honor of its 50th anniversary, Red Roof is once again, with guests’ help, hoping to raise another $50,000 this year, and name another heroic Canine Companions puppy. (PRNewswire)

Canine Companions transforms the lives of people with disabilities by providing their clients with expertly trained service dogs, free of charge. Their dogs are trained to perform practical tasks that enhance independence and reduce reliance on others. This powerful relationship leads to greater confidence and inclusion for a person with a disability.

"Red Roof has 'Room in its Heart' for Canine Companions and its goal to enhance independence for children, adults and veterans with disabilities through these expertly trained service dogs. Independence shouldn't be limited to those who look or live a certain way. Disabilities reach all races, classes and backgrounds," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer.

Throughout February, Red Roof's valued guests who book a stay at a Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property will save 15% on their stay, and 5% of the revenue from their stay booked and completed by February 28 goes to support Canine Companions. Guests may book directly using VP code 628903 at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or at any property.

"The Room in Your Heart purpose program resonates strongly with our mission, building lasting connections for a bright future," says Jeanine Konopelski, Canine Companions vice president marketing and advocacy. "We are grateful for the ongoing support of Red Roof and travelers who support Canine Companions as they travel in February."

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof, now in its 50th year, has over 60,000 rooms in more than 680 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering the best experience and value in the lodging industry. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room nationwide at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, with enhanced amenities in clean, modern, comfortable rooms; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. Guests can go Beyond Free Nights® with the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®. Hospitality goes beyond the hotel room through Red Roof's ESG program, Purpose with Heart— an umbrella for operating behaviors and policies, as well as Red Roof's existing legacy social responsibility program, Room in Your Heart. For reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices.

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

About Canine Companions®

As the leader of the service dog industry, Canine Companions transforms the lives of children, adults and veterans with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs that assist with practical tasks, as well as provide unconditional love and acceptance—free of charge. This powerful relationship leads to increased independence, self-esteem and inclusion for a person with a disability. Established in 1975, Canine Companions is a nonprofit 501(c)3 and has six regions across the country serving all 50 states. Learn more at canine.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.

