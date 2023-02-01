Private Funds and Real Estate Partner Gibbs Fryer Returns to King & Spalding

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that private funds and real estate lawyer Gibbs Fryer has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice group. He is based in the firm's Atlanta office.

Fryer will advise private equity sponsors and institutional investors on real estate capital markets transactions, with a particular focus on real estate fund formation, joint ventures and other capital markets transactions.

Fryer rejoins the firm after co-founding and serving as a principal for Evergreen Medical Properties, a real estate operating company investing in healthcare facilities across the U.S., and as a principal for Iron Tree Capital Partners, a real estate venture capital firm. He joined King & Spalding as an associate in 2014 and was promoted to partner before joining Evergreen and Iron Tree in 2018.

"Gibbs has a broad skillset that covers pure real estate matters, joint ventures, financings, public companies and capital formation as well as excellent experience on the business side, giving him a strong combination of capabilities that will be invaluable to our clients," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice group. "Gibbs is an excellent lawyer with great business sense and a drive to build. We are excited to have him back on the team."

Fryer earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

"I feel very fortunate to be back at King & Spalding, and I'm incredibly excited to reunite with this dynamic and expanding transactional team," Fryer said. "I know from first-hand experience how much my strong entrepreneurial bent will benefit from the extremely collaborative and supportive platform the firm offers. I can't wait to put my experience to work to help the firm's clients and play a role in the growth of the transactional team."

