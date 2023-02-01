Football Greats and Professional Cheerleaders Head to More Than 200 U.S. Military Bases Across the Globe as Part of Armed Forces Entertainment's PRO BLITZ TOUR 2023

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American troops serving overseas will have their own version of 50-yard line seats, as retired and current National Football League (NFL) team players, cheerleaders and mascots make appearances at more than 200 military bases in five regions across the globe as part of Armed Forces Entertainment's (AFE) Pro Blitz Tour. Clinics, performances, watch parties and meet and greets are in store for U.S. service members and their families at events that emphasize positivity, teamwork, and fitness.

NFL players Bernard Berrian and Tommie Harris Jr. of the Chicago Bears, Seneca Wallace of the Seattle Seahawks, with Santana Moss and Trenton Robinson of the Washington Football Team will blast across Europe for Pro Blitz EUR. Joining them are cheerleaders from the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, and Atlanta Falcons. The fun includes welcome events, clinics, autograph and photo sessions. These all-stars will visit U.S. bases in Germany, and make stops in the Netherlands, Belgium, and the United Kingdom February 3 -14.

Pro football players Amobi Okoye of the Houston Texans and Jurrell Casey of the Tennessee Titans and talented cheerleaders from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Atlanta Falcons are headed to the Southern Mediterranean countries of Portugal, Spain and Italy February 2 – 13, where they will share stories and techniques with U.S. military personnel and their families during Pro Blitz South MED.

Pro Blitz Super Sunday MED kicks-off February 3 -13 and features Brandon Bostick of the Green Bay Packers and Lavelle Hawkins of the Tennessee Titans, with talented cheerleaders from the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Atlanta Falcons that will include autograph signings and clinics at bases in Turkey, Greece, and Italy.

The Pro Blitz CHEER tour, starting February 3 in Hawaii, features more than 40 cheerleaders from the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, LA Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. These gifted team members will perform and hold clinics at bases in Alaska, Japan, and South Korea, sharing their skills and motivating spirit along with mascots Freddie the Falcon from the Atlanta Falcons and Blue from the Indianapolis Colts, through February 13.

NFL Hall of Famers Richard Dent, Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace, Stephen Atwater, James "Jimbo" Covert, and Eric Dickerson are headed to Hawaii February 3 – 5 for Pro Blitz Legends of the Field. These notable players will share unforgettable experiences and game highlights during their days in the National Football League. They will be followed-up by NFL players Bernard Berrian, Bobby Carpenter, Brandon Carr, Dexter McCluster, Darren McFadden and Bryant McKinnie, on the Pro Blitz Super Sunday tour in Hawaii February 8 – 12.

Brian Burke, AFE Marketing & Business Analyst, said that AFE offers a wide range of tours, but the Pro Blitz tours are among the most popular with military members stationed abroad. "They provide an opportunity to experience the best of the states and create unforgettable memories," said Burke.

The high-flying Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders join Pro Blitz Alumni Jim Zorn, Willie Roaf and Michael Haynes as they head to Southwest Asia February 5 – 13, where cheer and game clinics will be held, culminating in a championship watch party February 12.

Football pros Orlando Franklin and Reuban Droughns along with cheerleaders from the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, LA Rams, and Tennessee Titans are headed to Cuba for Pro Blitz GTMO February 11 for a clinic, welcome event and watch party February 12.

Antoine Cason of the San Diego Chargers and Dustin Hopkins of the Buffalo Bills are headed Thule Air Base, the northernmost U.S. military base located in Greenland, with cheerleaders from the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, LA Rams, and Seattle Seahawks February 16 as part of Pro Blitz WHEM.

"We are grateful for the dedication and allegiance shown by the players, coaches, cheerleaders and mascots who give their time and talents to those in service," said Burke.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 71st year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports, and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

