The Day the Music Died Celebrates Music, Brings Harmony

Bestselling Author Kevin Guest Shares 7 Ways Music Positively Influences

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As February 3 marks "The Day the Music Died," a day to celebrate the power of music and the icons that have influenced us, a bestselling author is sharing ways music can positively influence people across the world.

"Music is medicine for the soul, and this is the perfect time to celebrate music icons and the influence music has on us," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), and author of All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "To promote harmony, peace and unity among people everywhere, few things have the power to do that like music."

An active musician in a touring band, Guest cites seven ways music can positively influence people across the world.

"Playing music in the workplace can create a more positive atmosphere, which can help to improve morale and productivity," said Guest. "Music has been shown to reduce stress levels and help people relax, which can lead to increased productivity."

Sweden's University of Gothenburg study found that listening to music helps lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. Studies have also shown that music can improve memory and help people to remember tasks more easily.

"For many, music helps to increase focus and concentration, which brings improved productivity in the workplace," he said. "That helps motivate people and encourages them to work harder and more effectively."

Music can also help to promote teamwork and encourage collaboration, leading to better results.

"One of my favorite things about the power of music is that it can stimulate creativity and help people think outside the box, which generates more innovative solutions," Guest said.

Moreover, music has the power to promote peace, break down barriers between people with differing cultures and be a powerful force for good in the world.

"As I travel the world, I see that music is a universal language everyone can understand," Guest said. "For example, our Free Radicals band has played music from the Beatles, Toto, Doobie Brothers, Boston and more, and it's wonderful to see people singing, smiling and dancing to the music, whether we're playing in Mexico, Europe, the United States, China or Korea where we'll perform again in May."

Raised in a music-filled home, Guest, whose billion-dollar nutrition company operates in 24 markets around the world, gained a love for music from his parents, who bought a piano before they bought a car.

"My dad returned from the war, married my mom and bought a beautiful piano before buying a car because they valued music that much," he said. "In those early days of marriage without a car, my dad rode his bike to work and took my mom on the back of his bicycle on trips to the store.

"Some people couldn't understand it. My parents didn't have a car, but they had a beautiful piano. Music was that important to them—essential, actually."

Drawing on the power of music to help others find life's success secrets, All the Right Reasons uncovers 12 principles for living a life in harmony. All proceeds of the book, now on Amazon, goes to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

