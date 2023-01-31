Let's Get Seasonal: American Standard® Heating & Air Conditioning Presents the Third Semester of 'Homeowning 01' Featuring Instruction from Social Media Favorites

Leading HVAC company releases Winter-focused simplified, do-it-yourself tips and tricks for homeowners with courses led by home improvement and design experts

DAVIDSON, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Standard® Heating and Air Conditioning, a leading provider of long-lasting, quality equipment for more than a century, released its third semester of Homeowning 01, a program dedicated to taking the headache out of home improvement.

Switching things up for 2023, American Standard's Homeowning 01 will feature popular social media influencers who will be sharing seasonal lessons to empower homeowners. Kicking off with winter-focused tips is design and DIY expert Ashley Basnight of @SmashingDIY. Ashley teaches how to protect outdoor furniture, how to clean and maintain a fireplace and more.

Homeowners can tune in for additional seasonal content from Homeowning 01 instructors that include:

- Chris and Calvin LaMont, who host of a popular home improvement TV show (summer session),

- Interior designers Becky Wright and Kelsey MacDermaid of The Sorry Girls (spring session); and

- House flippers Brad Rempel and Jennifer Wayne hosts of The Design Network's Flip U (fall session).

American Standard's Homeowning 01 platform offers quick and easy-to-follow "lessons" from well-known professional experts in the home improvement space. This year each instructor will focus on lessons relevant to their designated season. Throughout the year, the other instructors will dive into topics such as fighting allergy season, touching up exterior paint, decluttering your home for spring and many others!

"We're so excited to enter our third semester of Homeowning 01 and to have a great group of instructors well-versed in the home improvement world," said Kathryn Wildrick, Brand Manager at American Standard. "It can often be a daunting process for new homeowners to tackle renovations and repairs. We hope these lessons, from our talented group of instructors, will help homeowners feel more confident tackling projects on their own, knowing they have all of the guidance and resources they need. In this new year, with multiple instructors located across the U.S. and Canada and each focused on a season, homeowners will be able to find helpful, relevant content no matter what time of year it is or where they live."

In addition to the instructional videos, the third semester of Homeowning 01 will also be packed with more resources and tools:

01 Minute Fixes: Installing a draft stopper, Removing crayon marks, Adding shine to wood floors

Seasonal Homework: Highlighting important considerations and maintenance tips for winter, like increasing your attic insulation or monitoring your roof for snow damage

School Supplies: Featuring "did you know" facts on the American Standard Home App, Fireplace Poker, Polymeric Sand, and more

The winter session of American Standard's Homeowning 01 Third Semester is now live. For more information about American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, please visit www.americanstandardair.com.

About American Standard

American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning offers a broad portfolio of energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, parts support and advanced controls for residential and light commercial applications to help families feel more comfortable and breathe easier in their homes. For more information, visit www.americanstandardair.com.

