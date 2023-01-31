JOHN HANCOCK PREMIUM DIVIDEND FUND NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTION UNDER SECTION 19(a)

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE: PDT) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC and subadvised by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, announced today sources of its monthly distribution of $0.0975 per share paid to all shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023, pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan. This press release is issued as required by an exemptive order granted to the Fund by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Notification of Sources of Distribution

This notice provides shareholders of the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE: PDT) with important information concerning the distribution declared on January 3, 2023, and payable on January 31, 2023. No action is required on your part.

Distribution Period: January 2023

Distribution Amount Per Common Share: $0.0975

The following table sets forth the estimated sources of the current distribution, payable January 31, 2023, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short term capital gains; net realized long term capital gains; and return of capital or other capital source. All amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a percentage of the distribution amount.





For the period 01/1/2023-01/31/2023

For the fiscal year-to-date period 11/1/2022-01/31/2023 [1] Source

Current Distribution ($)

% Breakdown of the Current Distribution

Total Cumulative Distributions ($)

% Breakdown of the Total Cumulative Distributions Net Investment Income

0.0225

23 %

0.1414

48 % Net Realized Short- Term Capital Gains

0.0000

0 %

0.0291

10 % Net Realized Long- Term Capital Gains

0.0000

0 %

0.0000

0 % Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.0750

77 %

0.1219

42 % Total per common share

0.0975

100 %

0.2924

100 %

















Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5 years ended on December 31, 2022

4.69 %





Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2022

9.09 %





Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through December 31, 2022

3.67 %





Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2022

2.27 %

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund has declared the January 2023 distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Fund makes fixed monthly distributions in the amount of $0.0975 per share, which will continue to be paid monthly until further notice.

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact your financial professional or call the John Hancock Investment Management Closed-End Fund Information Line at 1-800-843-0090, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

______________________________ 1 The Fund's current fiscal year began on November 1, 2022 and will end on October 31, 2023.

