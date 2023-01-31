Guardz Launches to Secure and Insure Small Businesses from Rising Cybersecurity Threats

Emerging from stealth with $10 million seed funding, Guardz makes cybersecurity accessible with its holistic solution that protects small businesses

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the cybersecurity company building a safer digital world for small businesses, today launched from stealth to secure and insure small companies across the globe, filling an increasingly critical market gap amid a rising tide of cyberattacks. Guardz has raised $10 million in seed funding led by Hanaco Ventures, with participation from iAngels, GKFF Ventures, and Cyverse Capital. The funding will allow Guardz to expand its product, develop its cyber insurance line of business, and scale its go-to-market distribution channels.

Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, creating countless jobs, supporting local communities, and providing crucial services. Yet these small companies seldom have access to the same cybersecurity personnel, expertise, and resources as large enterprises. Most available cybersecurity solutions are too cumbersome to deploy, too complicated to understand and maintain, and too costly to obtain. As a result, small businesses are often left unprotected and without cyber insurance, making them prime targets for malicious cyber actors. Recent years have seen 43% of cyberattacks aimed at small businesses with nearly $7 billion in reported losses, resulting in service disruption, reputational damage, and revenue loss, and often leading to the permanent closing of doors.

"Hackers are acutely aware of small businesses' cyber vulnerabilities; nowadays, it's not a matter of if they'll be targeted, but when. Our complete solution helps companies with lean IT, as well as MSPs, to combat these rising threats, and we've already witnessed tremendous results with the hundreds of small businesses currently secured by Guardz," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "We have worked tirelessly to create a solution that not only impacts the security and longevity of businesses, but helps protect the ecosystem at large, and we are eager to continue developing our offering to secure further companies across the globe."

The Guardz all-in-one platform is purpose-built to provide real-time cybersecurity protection and insurance for small companies, many of whom sit in high-risk industries possessing sensitive data, such as law, healthcare, financial services, retail, and more. The accessible solution propels businesses from zero or low cyber protection to comprehensive security, defending against the top attack vectors including: cloud applications, web browsing, cyber awareness, devices, emails, and compromised data. The Guardz platform automatically monitors a company's external and internal digital footprint to continuously analyze cybersecurity risks and remediate threats at the click of a button from one dashboard. Guardz also makes cyber insurance accessible to small businesses who were previously ineligible due to a lack of comprehensive cybersecurity protection.

"With the rise of Attacks-as-a-Service, the ongoing shortage of cyber talent, and the increasingly lucrative nature of targeting smaller businesses, the market is well-primed for a holistic cyber solution that addresses the unique challenges and imminent threats facing these companies," said Alon Lifshitz, Founding Partner at Hanaco Ventures. "We are excited to take part in Guardz's journey as it makes headway in addressing and alleviating the crisis of high cyber vulnerability for small businesses everywhere."

"The rise and democratization of ransomware and phishing attacks is hurting SMBs the most as they are currently the least protected, making this a huge and entirely underserved market," said Shelly Hod Moyal, Founding Partner of iAngels. "With their first-hand experience building and commercializing successful cyber products, Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi are perfectly positioned to lead Guardz's one-stop-cyber-shop for small businesses. We're excited to partner with the Guardz team as they work to empower SMBs with the necessary tools to protect themselves."

Guardz is a holistic cyber security and insurance solution designed for small businesses. Its all-in-one, affordable platform is on guard 24/7, and is easy to use for both in-house IT personnel and MSPs. With cutting-edge technologies stacked into a robust platform, Guardz's solution continuously monitors businesses' digital landscapes to protect their entire range of assets, enables them to react to cyber risks in real time with swift remediations, and provides cyber insurance for peace of mind. Guardz was founded in 2022 by Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi along with a team of cyber and insurance experts who combine innovation, experience, and creativity to create a safer digital world for small businesses.

