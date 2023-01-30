Faurecia-Aptoide and Catappult launch the first apps distribution hub for cars in the world

App developers can now distribute their apps to millions of cars worldwide.

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faurecia-Aptoide and Catappult have announced they're joining forces to launch an innovative app distribution service for cars.

Using Faurecia-Aptoide's highly regarded app store technology, developers will now be able to distribute their games and apps in cars. Faurecia Aptoide already works with major automotive brands such as Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

With the new service, available at Catappult , developers can now design and finetune their apps and games for cars, manufacturers will be able to customize their app stores, and users will get access to a wide range of apps and games tailored to their own interests and their car's capabilities.

The new distribution hub is provided to mobile app developers through Catappult - the one stop shop for apps distribution across multiple channels. This means that developers not only can easily distribute apps in major global app stores, but also from now on in top car brands to enhance the consumer's car digital experience.

"It's incredibly exciting to launch this service together with Catappult", said Thijs van Herkhuizen, General Manager of Faurecia Aptoide Automotive. "We finally have an entirely new way for developers to get their apps and games into drivers' cars, and for manufacturers to offer a dedicated selection of apps and games tailored to their cars and their drivers' needs".

Álvaro Pinto, COO of Aptoide, sees the new Faurecia-Aptoide and Catappult partnership as "a game-changing solution that allows the automotive industry to offer a much richer, more personalized experience to their customers".

"Faurecia-Aptoide and Catappult's technology and collaboration provides developers and manufacturers with the exciting opportunity to work together to create a uniquely engaging app experience for customers, bringing forward a new era of in-car app distribution", explains Álvaro Pinto.

The new app distribution hub for cars is now available at https://catappult.io/ .

About Faurecia-Aptoide:

Faurecia Aptoide Automotive is a joint venture between Forvia (formerly Faurecia) and Aptoide that connects OEMs and App Developers to build the future of connected cars. With a growing apps portfolio that already counts with 250+ apps and an established partnership with 14 different car brands, Faurecia-Aptoide is at the forefront of the automotive industry, supporting Android developers to develop the next generation of in-car infotainment.

About Catappult:

Catappult is an app distribution platform that gives Android developers access to over 430 million users by offering a one-stop-shop solution where they can distribute, promote and monetize their apps and games in more than 20 alternative app stores around the world.

