Annexus Sponsors the Pro-Am at the WM Phoenix Open for 11th Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus, the nation's leading independent developer of financial and insurance products, is proud to sponsor the Annexus Pro-Am tournament at the WM Phoenix Open for the 11th consecutive year. The highly anticipated Annexus Pro-Am takes place on Wed., Feb. 8, during the week-long WM Phoenix Open, which runs Feb. 6-12.

(PRNewsfoto/Annexus) (PRNewswire)

“The Annexus Pro-Am is fun, popular, and a great opportunity to give back to our community." – Ron Shurts , Annexus CEO

"The Annexus Pro-Am is one of the most exciting events during the WM Phoenix Open, and we are honored to sponsor it for another year," says Annexus CEO Ron Shurts. "It's fun, popular, and another great opportunity to give back to our community."

The WM Phoenix Open and its host, The Thunderbirds, have raised more than $176 million in their 87-year history. Funds are distributed to Arizona-based charities through the Thunderbirds Charities.

"The Thunderbirds have been incredible hosts of the WM Phoenix Open, growing it into the most-attended golf event in the world," Ron says. "They do so much to help the community; because of them, the money raised through the WM Phoenix Open continues to do life-changing work."

Dubbed "The People's Open" due to its laid-back atmosphere and multitude of events catering to golfers and non-golfers alike, the WM Phoenix Open is one of the most attended sporting events in the world, with a $450 million economic impact on the Phoenix community. The 2023 roster of players includes the number one ranked golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy, as well as Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns.

Celebrities who will be playing in the Annexus Pro-Am include: Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time; Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher; Albert Pujols, one of the greatest baseball players of all time; Larry Fitzgerald Jr., the Arizona Cardinals all-time leading receiver; Jerome Bettis, an NFL Hall-of-Famer; and J.J. Watt, NFL defensive star—with more to come.

"It's going to be great to be back on the course for another Annexus Pro-Am," says Ron. "We're excited to keep this tradition alive for the 11th year in a row, and we intend to continue our commitment to Arizona and our community. Phoenix is our home."

About Annexus

Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. For over a decade, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed indexed annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the industry's leading insurance carriers and the world's largest investment banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products.

About the WM Phoenix Open

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open will take place Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. "The People's Open" has been named the Tournament of the Year by the PGA TOUR four times to acknowledge the tournament's legendary status as one the most unique events in golf. The 2023 edition will mark the 88th playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the 14th with WM as the title sponsor. For more information, visit WMPhoenixOpen.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Annexus