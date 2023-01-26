WHAT EVERY PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTEE SHOULD KNOW-- NEW INSIDER TIPS REVEALED

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and U.S. Money Reserve President Philip N. Diehl speaks about his belief that one of the pieces of wisdom every presidential appointee should know is: "Do not make any decisions until the Senate has confirmed you." Diehl and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve Senior IRA Strategist Edmund C. Moy discuss why not receiving this crucial advice made Diehl's appointment to Mint Director difficult.

Director Diehl, formerly chief of staff at the U.S. Treasury Department, was tasked with assessing the U.S. Mint's challenges. He proposed to take on overseeing operations after evaluating the Mint's issues.

While awaiting Senate confirmation as U.S. Mint Director, Diehl proposed closing the Old San Francisco Mint. The Old San Francisco Mint was in a historic building known as the "granite lady." The building stopped manufacturing coins in 1934 and was acting as a museum.

The museum's entrance was a potential structural hazard on the verge of collapsing the next time an earthquake struck the earthquake-prone region. Restoring the structure would cost an estimated 30 million dollars.

Diehl's proposal to close the museum caused a media stir, almost jeopardizing his confirmation, and taught him valuable lessons about handling media during a contentious period.

