U.S. Air Force Awards Electra Strategic Funding Partnership Valued up to $85M to Develop Full-Scale Pre-Production eSTOL Aircraft

MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electra.aero, Inc. ("Electra"), a next-gen aerospace company with a mission to help decarbonize aviation and open new air transportation markets, today announced its selection by the U.S. Air Force AFWERX innovation arm for a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) award that secures up to $85 million between private investments, government funding, and matching Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding for Electra's development of a full-scale pre-production prototype electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft.

Electra’s eSTOL offers the flexibility of “soccer field” operations with fixed wing-like payload, range, and fuel efficiency, quiet and safe operation, and compatibility with existing infrastructure. (PRNewswire)

Electra's eSTOL technology has the potential to deliver valuable logistics and mobility capabilities to the Air Force.

Designed for operations from soccer field-sized spaces, Electra's eSTOL represents a new class of aircraft, characterized by helicopter-like operational flexibility with performance and operating costs better than comparable fixed-wing aircraft. The eSTOL aircraft can operate in environments ranging from busy urban areas to remote landing strips, and fly missions including on-demand urban and regional air mobility, cargo logistics, executive transport, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and more. Electra has received over 1,000 eSTOL aircraft orders from commercial customers around the globe aiming to lower operating costs, access new markets through smaller ground footprints and lower noise profiles, and meet both customer and investor expectations for reduced carbon emissions.

This STRATFI award secures an investment partnership that funds the rapid development, test, and evaluation of a full-scale pre-production prototype eSTOL aircraft which can be used by the Air Force to validate requirements and operational use cases. It will leverage Electra's upcoming world-first flight test of a two-seat piloted eSTOL technology demonstrator aircraft and substantially accelerates the transition path for Electra's commercial nine-passenger eSTOL product aircraft to support Air Force missions of interest.

This effort builds directly from Electra's six active USAF SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II and Phase III contracts which have matured each of the core aspects of eSTOL technology – distributed electric propulsion, blown lift aerodynamics and acoustics, precision flight controls, and hybrid-electric powertrains. Under the STRATFI contract, Electra will further strengthen its partnership with the AFWERX Agility Prime program, chartered with expanding technology transition paths to accelerate emerging dual-use markets by leveraging government resources for rapid and affordable fielding, while bolstering U.S. tech advantage.

"This STRATFI award reinforces the Air Force's commitment to dual-use eSTOL technology as a solution for national security and other government missions, and validates Electra's aircraft design and engineering work to date," said John S. Langford, Founder and CEO of Electra. "The cost and risk advantages of eSTOL technology also make it a smart investment. We are honored to be chosen for this significant award and look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the Agility Prime team."

"There is a significant gap in the Joint Force to provide logistics and sustainment to widely dispersed units across large contested geographical areas at the tactical edge," said Ben Marchionna, Electra's Director of Technology and Business Development. "Electra's eSTOL is ideally suited to serve as a small highly fuel-efficient airlifter that helps the Air Force execute its Agile Combat Employment doctrine and meet its operational energy goals to reduce aviation carbon emissions. Small, affordable, runway-independent eSTOL aircraft could also alleviate demand on larger, few-in-number, high performance fixed wing and rotorcraft platforms in a contested logistics environment. Our team is thrilled to help the Air Force solve this key national security priority."

"It's vital that we ensure new advanced air mobility technologies with dual-use applications are developed and manufactured here at home in the U.S.," said Lieutenant Colonel John "Wasp" Tekell, Air Force Agility Prime Lead. "Electra's eSTOL technology has the potential to deliver valuable logistics and mobility capabilities to the Air Force. We value our partnership with Electra and look forward to supporting their continued development and future transition."

About Electra.aero

Electra.aero, Inc. is a next-gen aerospace company leading the way in sustainable urban and regional mobility. The company is building clean, hybrid-electric, ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) airplanes that fly people and cargo quieter, further, and more affordably. Electra's technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10X longer range with 70% lower operating costs than vertical takeoff alternatives with much less certification risk, proving that climate-friendly technology can also be cost-effective. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, and its technology development is supported by NASA and the U.S. Air Force Agility Prime program.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development.

About AFWERX

AFWERX is an Air Force Research Laboratory Directorate that connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts, AFWERX harnesses the power of ingenuity of internal talent while expanding technology, talent and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability.

About Agility Prime

The Air Force recently launched Agility Prime, a non-traditional program seeking to accelerate the commercial market for advanced air mobility vehicles. Leveraging unique testing resources and revenue generating government use cases for distributed logistics and disaster response, the government plans to mitigate current commercial market and regulatory risks.

Investors

Diana Siegel

investors@electra.aero

Media

Barbara Zadina

+1.202.997.9632

Zadina.barbara@electra.aero

Electra.aero Logo (PRNewsfoto/Electra.aero) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electra Aero