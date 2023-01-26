MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ: HOLO) Announces the Launch of A Holographic Brain-Computer Interface(BCI) Data Acquisition System

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced the launch of its holographic BCI (Brain-Computer Interface) data acquisition system. The system is the result of the Company's independent research and development, which is conducive to further improving the Company's intellectual property protection system, maintaining its technological leadership, and enhancing its core competitiveness.

HOLO's holographic BCI data acquisition system combines BCI with holographic technology, enabling the two technologies to complement each other. Holographic technology can be used as an information feedback tool for BCI systems, providing more realistic, prosperous, and stimulating contextual feedback for a more immersive user experience. BCI can be used as an input device for the holographic system, providing more direct and faster input.

The system converts the EEG data/other bio-electric signals obtained from the front-end analog amplifier into digital signals by means of an A/D converter and transfers them to a computer via an interface with the computer for subsequent processing.The system combines the data transmitted from brain computer interface to computer with the holographic 3D image data generation technology and processes the corresponding data information to generate holographic 3D three-dimensional data.

HOLO's holographic brain computer interface data acquisition system includes EEG amplification holographic data generation part, digital control part and intelligent algorithm part. Eeg amplifier circuit is mainly used to complete the holographic data amplification of EEG, so as to facilitate the subsequent holographic data processing of EEG acquisition system. As EEG is a very weak electrical signal with strong noise background, EEG amplifying circuit is an important part of the whole data acquisition system which affects holographic data generation. The digital control part is composed of digital signal processing (DSP), AD sampling, holographic digital filtering and other modules, and the intelligent algorithm part is the EEG signal recognition and matching holographic data through the algorithm to complete the holographic data generation. The amplification circuit of the holographic brain-computer interface extracts the amplified EEG signal and sends it to AD for analog-to-digital conversion. The AD sampling of the EEG signal is controlled by DSP, and then the digital EEG signal sampled by AD is sent to the holographic digital filtering by DSP. The filtered EEG signal is then recognized and matched by intelligent algorithm according to the holographic data in the holographic data tag library. Finally, the EEG holographic data is displayed and saved by various complex algorithms and parallel communication.

At present, HOLO's holographic brain-computer interface system is still in its initial stage, and its main application goal is to assist medical rehabilitation medicine, expand and repair people's cognitive or motor sensory functions. With the further development of BCI technology, it has also been used in aerospace, robotics, multimedia, and other fields.

HOLO's holographic brain-computer interface system opens up a variety of new information output channels for the brain, expanding the holographic display of the brain's interaction with the outside world, contributes to a deeper understanding of the brain's information transmission and control patterns, and provides a transformative approach to the analysis of brain stimulation and neuronal interactions, which will significantly enrich the content of brain cognitive science and neuroinformatics. With broad application prospects, BCI technology will undoubtedly cause significant changes and innovations in how humans understand and change the world.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. MicroCloud Hologram provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud Hologram also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. MicroCloud Hologram technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

