Logically Names New CRO, Steve Rivera

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically , one of the nation's leading managed security and IT service providers, today announced that Steve Rivera has joined the team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Rivera brings nearly 25 years of Cybersecurity and Information Technology industry experience, most recently leading sales and marketing at CynergisTek, a cybersecurity consulting firm. Throughout his career, Steve has functioned in various roles from Regional VP to Executive Leader with assignments encompassing corporate and program management, transformational organizational design, cybersecurity operations, cloud security, and executive-level consulting.

"It is an honor to join the Logically team," said Rivera. "I am deeply passionate about helping clients design their IT environments to be elastic and resilient enough to withstand outages and attacks while continuing to serve their clients and generate revenues. Logically's dedication to cybersecurity and superior customer service really stood out to me as a differentiator in the industry. I am looking forward to bringing my over two decades of experience in the industry to support the goals of this rapidly-growing, nationally-recognized MSSP."

Rivera is the latest hire in a set of strategic leadership changes in alignment with Logically's strategy to grow as a customer-centric and innovative Managed Security Solution Provider (MSSP). Additional new leadership changes include:

Keith Johnson, Chief Operating Officer (COO): Replacing CEO Joshua Skeens' former position, Keith Johnson will move from Logically's chief security officer (CSO) to COO. As Logically continues to deepen its cybersecurity services, Keith will lean on his more than 25 years of managed security operational experience to execute the company's strategy of providing clients with a best-in-class customer experience delivering information technology and security services.

Paul Turner, Chief Product Officer (CPO): With nearly 35 years of industry experience, Paul joined Logically in 2021 through the acquisition of Halski Systems, and has since been leading the team's technology strategy as CTO. In his new role, Chief Product Officer, Paul will ensure Logically's service and product innovations align with its customers' ongoing cybersecurity and IT needs.

MJ Patent, Vice President of Marketing: MJ Patent is an experienced marketing professional who has spent the last decade building and scaling marketing teams for several IT channel companies, including Insight and Tech Data. As VP of Marketing, her industry go-to-market expertise will help Logically burgeon as a top-tier Managed Security Solution Provider brand, while also achieving sustainable and scalable revenue growth.

"These leadership changes bring together a team of best-in-class experts in the cybersecurity and IT industry to offer our customers the latest innovations in cybersecurity solutions," said Joshua Skeens, CEO of Logically. "The role changes announced today will be pivotal as we march toward being a top-tier managed security solution provider."

About Logically

Logically is a leading national Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) that works to secure customers' futures. As a champion of cybersecurity innovation, we marry the right technologies to create personalized solutions that address our customers' myriad IT challenges, with security as a focal point. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for thousands of organizations across highly regulated industries, and we are known for our best-in-class, high-touch customer support.

