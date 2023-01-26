The Diabetes Research Institute Appoints World-Renowned Diabetes Expert, Matthias von Herrath, M.D., to Scientific Director

von Herrath, a leader in immunology, brings more than three decades of experience in cutting-edge diabetes research

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) , a world leader focused on finding a cure for type 1 diabetes, recently announced the appointment of its new scientific director, Matthias von Herrath, M.D. Bringing more than 25 years of experience in diabetes research and innovation, Dr. von Herrath is one of the leading diabetes experts in the world. Dr. von Herrath joins the Miller School after serving as professor at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in San Diego. He also is Vice President and Senior Medical Officer for Novo Nordisk, Inc., a Danish pharmaceutical company. Dr. von Herrath will leverage his extensive experience opening the door to new frontiers in translational research.

"I look forward to advancing the Institute's mission of accelerating a cure for type 1 diabetes," said Dr. von Herrath, who will hold the Stacy Joy Goodman Chair. "Recent studies point to promising new directions in diabetes research at the scientific and clinical levels. It has never been a more exciting time!"

The announcement from the DRI comes on the heels of recent landmark announcements including new marketed treatment TZIELD™ and the FDA-IND clearance of the AlloStem trial , both of which were made possible through the work of DRI researchers Dr. Jay Skyler and Dr. Camillo Ricordi, respectively.

"Dr. von Herrath's innovative research and achievements have contributed immensely to our knowledge of diabetes. His expertise and unparalleled experience are highly synergistic with our leadership in biologic replacement strategies," shared Dr. Camillo Ricordi, Tenured Professor and Chief of the Division of Cellular Transplantation, Department of Surgery, and Director Emeritus of DRI. "He is the ideal leader for growing the Institute's comprehensive research portfolio towards the next quantum leaps in the search of a cure for this devastating disease."

The DRI and its fundraising arm, the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) , have worked together since 1971 to support and help advance the research with a singular goal - finding a cure for diabetes. While competitive research grants are the mainstay of world-class research institutes, the Foundation provides the DRI with critical funding to pursue various promising research avenues and continue to advance their work.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. von Herrath to the Institute as its new Scientific Director. We firmly believe that with Dr. von Herrath's leadership, the DRI will remain the preeminent location of scientific research focused on a biological cure of type 1 diabetes." said William Fishlinger, Chairman, DRIF National Board of Directors.

The Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and Foundation were created for one reason – to cure diabetes – which is and will continue to be the singular focus until that goal is reached. As one of the largest and most comprehensive research centers dedicated to curing diabetes, the DRI is working to restore natural insulin production and normalize blood sugar levels without imposing other risks. Researchers have already shown that transplanted insulin-producing islet cells allow people with type 1 diabetes to live without the need for insulin injections. Some of the DRI's islet transplant patients have been free from insulin for more than 15 years. Funding provided by the Foundation is the driving force that allows DRI scientists to pursue new and innovative ideas, and to bring these discoveries to patients. The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is the organization of choice for those who want to Be Part of the Cure. For more information, please visit DiabetesResearch.org or call 800-321-3437.

