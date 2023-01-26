Dallas Cowboys Owner Charlotte Jones Wows Promo Entrepreneurs

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASI Show Fort Worth, hosted by the Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI), wrapped up Wednesday after three days of packed show floor aisles, valuable education and numerous networking opportunities for 2,500 members of the $23.2 billion promotional products industry. The annual trade show was held January 23-25 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Dallas Cowboys exec and keynote speaker Charlotte Jones awards 2 Cowboys tickets to a lucky winner at the ASI Fort Worth trade show as ASI CEO Tim Andrews looks on. (PRNewswire)

Keynote speaker Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys, a family business owned by Jones, her father Jerry Jones, and her two brothers, shared stories and business advice with the audience of entrepreneurs and small-business owners before a Q&A with Timothy M. Andrews, president and CEO of ASI, the promo industry's largest membership organization and technology provider.

Jones said her now-famous father issued two directives when she joined the Cowboys: Find a way to stop losing money and whatever you do, don't tarnish the Star. The Cowboys went on to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in four seasons and are now worth an estimated $8 billion. "Branded merchandise is at the core of our identity and what we do," Jones said. "It's certainly our business."

The show featured nearly 400 booths, including 70% of the top 40 largest suppliers in the industry, and offered unmatched education, product demos and free receptions. Distributor attendees traveled to the show from 37 states.

"Everyone at our show charged into 2023 by checking out the hottest promo products, closing deals and getting inspired for future success by our very special keynoter," Andrews said.

Supplier David Finkelman of Burnside/Sierra Pacific Apparel said, "We've been non-stop busy with steady traffic and the great people of Texas and surrounding states have been wonderful, with lots of interest in our products. It's a fantastic way for us to kick off the year."

Daniel Hartlieb of On Purpose Branding said of Jones, "She nailed it as far as being about passion and purpose. That's what drives us and that's what gets us to the end zone."

According to ASI's latest State & Regional Sales Report, Texas posted $3.4 billion in promo sales, up 17% from the previous year, leading every state in the South.

About ASI Show

The ASI Show Family of Events (asishow.com) features ASI Show, fASIlitate and ConneX, which foster business-building relationships among ASI distributor and supplier members.

