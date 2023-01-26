Blink Offers Fitness Bouquets for Your Swolemate this Valentine's Day!

Order at BlinkFitness.com through Feb. 1- Feb. 8 while supplies last!

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Need wholesome ideas for what to get your swolemate for Valentine's Day? Blink Fitness is your go-to Cupid this year, offering a Fitness Bouquet for your wellness-loving partner. Complete with exercise must-haves and a half dozen protein bars, the Fitness Bouquet will be the gift of the season for gym-going couples.

The Fitness Bouquets will be for sale, while supplies last, at BlinkFitness.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8 to ensure delivery in time for Valentine's Day. Each bouquet will include a 28-ounce Blink Blender Bottle, socks and shoelaces, lifting gloves, lifting straps, a jump rope, and half a dozen Barebells protein bars. A total retail value of $88, the Fitness Bouquets are being offered at $44.99 as a special Valentine's Day treat.

"We wanted to offer a fun way for fitness fans to partake in the holiday in an untraditional way," said Carissa Ganelli, SVP of marketing for Blink Fitness. "From meet cutes at the gym to couples who exercise together, fitness is a part of many love stories. This year, swolemates can honor their mutual affection for each other and the gym with a unique gift that is just their style!"

For more information about Blink Fitness, visit www.blinkfitness.com.

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the cliché advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has over 120 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

