5000 Employee US Heavy Civil firm, Clyde Companies, Selects SIS Construct 365 with Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP for Digital Transformation

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications, and leading implementation consultant of ERP|CRM|BI solutions for commercial construction and other project and service-based organizations built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, is pleased to announce:

Clyde Companies has selected SIS Construct 365 applications including Construct 365 Project Cost Management and Construct 365 Advanced Labor built for Microsoft Dynamics 365, for their future ERP and BI platform. The SIS cloud-based solution will enable Clyde Companies to move away from on-premises legacy ERP solutions and reach the efficiencies of a cloud-based environment and move toward digital transformation.

"We are proud of Clyde Companies' vote of confidence," SIS Partner, Mark Kershteyn, said. "SIS is committed to working with Clyde Companies to deliver nothing short of groundbreaking value. We are fortunate to be able to leverage the Microsoft Technology Stack to deliver a full-featured end-to-end technology platform that will provide a competitive advantage to Clyde Companies by enabling efficiencies that can only be gained through real-time, actionable business insights and utilization of cloud-based processing. We are looking forward to SIS Construct 365 becoming an industry standard platform for large heavy civil enterprises like Clyde Companies."

"Clyde Companies is moving to the next level with exciting innovation, in both operations and customer experience," Jeremy Hafen, Clyde Companies CEO, stated. "This partnership with SIS Construct 365 will not only support our diverse business needs across multiple states and hundreds of worksites for nearly 5,000 employees, but it will also generate cutting-edge, next-generation solutions to help Clyde Companies continue to deliver quality services and products for another hundred years."

About Clyde

Clyde Companies is an Intermountain West premier provider of construction products and services. Clyde Companies offers high-quality products and dependable results for projects of all sizes. Specialties include heavy civil, earthwork, ready-mixed concrete, sand & gravel, asphalt & paving, building materials, and more. https://www.clydeinc.com

About SIS

SIS has been delivering ERP | CRM | BI solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for more than 25 years. All SIS solutions run on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Industry IP. As a full-service technology consultancy, SIS delivers end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Our comprehensive range of services includes ERP & CRM Implementation, Rescue and Assessment, SharePoint Business Intelligence, and Managed Services. https://www.sisn.com

