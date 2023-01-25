Strike Announces Matt McSorley as New Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strike Construction, LLC (the "Company"), an established full-service provider of pipeline, facilities and energy infrastructure services in North America, today announced the appointment of Matt McSorley as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Matt has over thirty years of international experience in project management, engineering, construction and sales in a wide range of capital projects focused on the oil, gas, chemicals and power sectors. Matt held senior officer roles at one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction firms in the USA in both business and functional leadership positions.

"We are very excited to have Matt join Strike as Chief Executive Officer. His operations-oriented background, depth of commercial experience and strategic mindset will help spearhead a new chapter of growth at Strike as we strive to partner with our customers to support their end-to-end energy infrastructure needs." Alex Menkhaus, Partner at American Industrial Partners said.

Matt worked as an engineer and project manager on several petroleum and petrochemical projects globally and has sales experience pursuing work in operations & maintenance and large capital projects in the oil, gas and chemicals industries, including global responsibility for Sales and Strategy of Fluor's Energy & Chemicals business. Matt's operations and functional leadership background includes Vice President of Fluor's Houston Operations, business line leadership and corporate Executive Vice President responsible for the global functions of engineering, project controls, estimating, quality, safety and data governance. Matt graduated from The Citadel with a BS in Civil Engineering.

"I am excited to join the Strike team. I look forward to working with all the employees, serving clients and profitably growing the business in the years to come." Matt McSorley, CEO of Strike.

Strike is an established full-service pipeline, facilities, and energy infrastructure services provider. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Strike partners closely with clients across North America, safely and successfully delivering a full range of integrated engineering, construction, maintenance, integrity, and specialty services that span the entire oil and gas life cycle.

