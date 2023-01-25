Smart Scan Medical Imaging Opens its First Clinic In Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Scan Medical Imaging has opened its doors for business at 3004 Golf Road in Eau Claire WI. Smart Scan offers state of the art MR Imaging at their independent clinics, using new GE Voyager 1.5 Tesla Wide Bore scanners.

Dr Jeffrey Rosengarten is the President and Co-Founder of Smart Scan Medical Imaging (SSMI). "I've been a radiologist and entrepreneur for more than 30 years, I've never been more excited about a project than I am about Smart Scan" "We've formed a team of the top professionals in the industry and dedicated ourselves to providing the highest quality care at affordable flat rates" "I'm proud to be part of the Eau Claire healthcare community and look forward to working with patients and employers to lower costs for everyone, while giving our patients the best MRI experience available "

SSMI offers a wide range of outpatient MRIs that meet the needs of working age adults. By focusing our technology and staffing around common exams SSMI is able to charge flat rates that are hundreds or even thousands less than local hospitals. SSMI works with most insurance networks and many local employers as a preferred provider.

Dr Rosengarten talks about the quality at SSMI "We've brought in state of the art, brand new GE MRI machines, hired the most experienced local MR staff and provide interpretations to your doctor in just a few hours" Our Radiologists read for some of the most prestigious practices in the Midwest, and now we're here for you." "Our patients will experience a warm and comfortable clinic with welcoming and friendly staff"

Jane Sanford, Director of Operations and Business Development for Smart Scan Medical Imaging, discusses the value at Smart Scan. "Smart Scan's pricing is what Eau Claire and Western Wisconsin have been asking for, for a long time. I've worked in this market for many years and I'm so proud to be part of Smart Scan. $650 for an MRI in Northern or Western Wisconsin is thousands less than hospitals charge. The radiologists at Smart Scan are very responsive to the needs of patients and their doctors. The service is exceptional"

Smart Scan Medical Imaging is located in Eau Claire at 3004 Golf Drive, is currently Open Monday-Friday from 7-4:30 and has weekend and evening appointments available upon request.

