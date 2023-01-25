OWL CITY EARNS FIRST RIAA DIAMOND CERTIFICATION WITH "FIREFLIES"

Synth-Pop Pioneer Achieves 10 Million Sales Milestone, Adding to His Overall Tally of Six RIAA-Certified Titles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synth-pop pioneer Owl City received his first RIAA Diamond certification for his groundbreaking 2009 debut single "Fireflies," signifying sales in excess of 10 million units.

Adam Young / Owl City RIAA Diamond Award (PRNewswire)

The memorable mega-hit milestone track "Fireflies" is the second-ever Dance/Electronic song to be certified Diamond by the RIAA. The track is featured alongside the 1x Platinum single "Vanilla Twilight" on Ocean Eyes, Owl City's 2x Platinum July 2009 sophomore album on Republic Records.

Owl City's career boasts six RIAA-certified titles to date, a tally that also includes the 2x Platinum 2012 collaborative single with Carly Rae Jepsen, "Good Time," a song that reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to these key career achievements, Adam Young has also cultivated a wide-ranging recording career steeped in synth-pop, disco, indietronica, European electronica, and a score of other genres — in essence, forging a veritable bouillabaisse of influences into an original sound, all his and Owl City's own. Owl City's multi-generationally appealing music has also graced a number of animated films and their respective soundtracks, among them being 2012's Wreck-It Ralph and 2013's The Croods. More recently, April 2022 saw the digital release of "All Star (Owl City Remix)," Owl City's bold re-imagining of Smash Mouth's iconic 1999 hit single. Earlier this month, Owl City released a new single, "Kelly Time." To listen to "Kelly Time," click HERE . For more information on all things Owl City, visit owlcitymusic.com and facebook.com/owlcity.

