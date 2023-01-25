Menswear Brand Psycho Bunny Drops Exclusive Hero Bunny NFT Collection

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of Psycho Bunny's first ever NFT collaboration with renowned street artist Buff Monster, the brand launched the first 50 unique hero bunny NFTs on January 25th featuring iterations of the infamous bunny logo both present and past. Super fans of the brand's infamous bunny can digitally own one-of-a-kind limited edition art marking their foray onto the blockchain, encouraging discussion, collection, and trade amongst followers. This digital collaboration reinforces the brand's mission of inspiring self-expression, thus furthering the creative economy and expanding the footprint of the digital creative community.

Psycho Bunny Drops Exclusive Hero Bunny NFT Collection

The owners of the Psycho Bunny x Buff Monster NFTs were granted early access to the Hero Bunny collection as of January 23rd as part of their utilities. The Hero Bunny Collection dives deep into the Psycho Bunny archives. Since 2005, Psycho Bunny has been iterating their iconic logo on a daily basis. This NFT drop is an ode to the evolution of the brand logo inclusive of past logos used on merch and others that have never been seen. In addition to the NFT drop, Psycho Bunny will launch an NFT shop in February featuring merchandise exclusively available for Psycho Bunny NFT holders.

"The spark behind the Hero Bunny collection stemmed from our desire to share the history of our iconic bunny logo with the brand's fans. While some designs will look familiar, other iterations of the logo have never been seen before," said Matthew Morein, VP of Brand and Marketing at Psycho Bunny.

"We believe in the importance of customer interactions and see the metaverse as a great way to create meaningful experiences, strengthen our community of Psycho Bunny enthusiasts, and give them an opportunity to have digital ownership over a piece of the brand."

Founded in 2005 with a mission of creating the perfect polo, Psycho Bunny has developed a cult following thanks to their commitment to quality, their eye-popping colors and an unconventional logo that stands apart in the sea of sameness. They have since expanded from polos to tees, French terry fleece, technical outerwear, and so much more. The irreverent brand offers a playground for self-expression, with clothes that let the consumer wear their personality on their sleeve and their character on their collar.

About Psycho Bunny:

What started out as a mission to create the perfect polo has evolved into a means for igniting confidence. Psycho Bunny is menswear for those who want to channel their most vibrant and optimistic selves without sacrificing quality. Delivering the thrill of standing out, Psycho Bunny is for the challengers and the commanders who take control of their moments, show up, and dare not to fit in. Based in New York with headquarters in Montreal, Psycho Bunny's footprint will include over 100 stores across the Americas by the end of 2023 and continues to operate globally from www.psychobunny.com. Psycho Bunny credits its growth and intensely loyal fanbase to their deep commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and individuality.

