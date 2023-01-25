INTRODUCING PALLINI LIMONZERO

The World's First Zero-Proof Limoncello from One of Italy's Most Iconic Brands

NEW YORK , Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallini, one of Rome's oldest and most renowned creators of Limoncello, has crafted the world's first zero-proof Limoncello, Pallini Limonzero. Made with the same renowned Sfusato lemons from the Amalfi Coast, Pallini Limonzero is ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy the delicious taste of a Limoncello cocktail without experiencing the effects of alcohol.

With non-alcoholic spirits sales on the rise, Pallini set out to transform their beloved Limoncello into the perfect zero-proof beverage. To tap into this growing market of drinkers who occasionally choose a non-alcoholic drink, Pallini is adding Limonzero to their portfolio of liqueurs, traditionally consumed in times of celebration.

In 2022, more than one-third of legal-aged Americans participated in Dry January, 13% more than in 2021. The non-alcoholic category is so popular, The Global Spirits Masters Competitions of 2023 judged low-and-no-alcohol spirits to dole out their signature Master awards. Just before the 2022 holidays, The Global Spirits Masters awarded Pallini Limonzero a Master award, noting it "resembles limoncello greatly."

"We are very proud to bring the first ever non-alcoholic Limoncello to the U.S. We worked on this recipe during the toughest days of the Covid-19 lockdown in Italy. It became one of the projects that helped us to stay positive during those difficult days. When so many were turning to alcohol, we set out to create an equally festive healthier alternative," said Micaela Pallini, President & CEO of Pallini. "Pallini Limonzero delivers the same fresh lemon zesty flavor of our traditional Limoncello, but without the alcohol, creating a refreshing drink that can be enjoyed neat, fresh from the fridge, or mixed with non alcoholic sparkling wine for a zero proof spritz," added Pallini.

The Pallini Zero Spritz is the perfect way to experience this first-of-its kind non-alcoholic limoncello.

Recipe

1 part Pallini Limonzero

2 parts non alcoholic sparkling wine

Garnish with lemon slices & rosemary

Once Dry January wraps up, we suggest trying a Pallini Low Proof Spritz.

Recipe

1 part Pallini Limonzero

2 parts sparkling wine

Garnish with lemon slices & rosemary

Pallini Limonzero retails for $19.99 for a 500mL bottle, available at www.pallini.us and www.betterrhodes.com for a limited time while supplies last.

About Pallini: Pallini is one of Rome's oldest and most influential companies in the beverage industry, exporting its product to over 35 countries worldwide. Known for their flagship product, Limoncello, Pallini's has been made with only the highest quality Sfusato lemons from the Amalfi Coast since 1875. Pallini Limoncello leads both the Duty-Free and the US markets and is known worldwide for its high-quality premium liqueurs.

