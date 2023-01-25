BONTERRA ORGANIC ESTATES® LAUNCHES REGENERATIVE ORGANIC CERTIFIED® WINES, DEBUTS THE BONTERRA ESTATE COLLECTION

Estate Collection Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon represent Bonterra Organic Estates' decades of pioneering leadership in regenerative organic viticulture in Mendocino County.

HOPLAND, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonterra Organic Estates® today launches the Bonterra Estate Collection, a new tier of Regenerative Organic Certified® wines. Among the first Regenerative Organic Certified wines available globally, these are the first grown and produced in Mendocino County, California. The new Estate Collection is emblematic of the company's decades of pioneering leadership in regenerative organic viticulture and captures the unspoiled wildlands of Bonterra Organic Estates' own vineyards in Mendocino County. The Estate Collection is now available for purchase nationwide.

The Bonterra Estate Collection is the first tier of Regenerative Organic Certified wines produced by the winery, which achieved the rigorous Regenerative Organic Certification at the silver level in late 2021 for all of its Mendocino County vineyard holdings and winery. Certified by the Regenerative Organic Alliance , the seal sets the highest standards for organic agriculture in the world. Regenerative Organic Certified farms and products adhere to stringent environmental, ethical, and social standards. The Estate Collection wines meet strong consumer demand for products made with transparency, traceability, and verified responsible business practices, aligning with Bonterra values as a certified B Corp.

"Wine and agriculture are on the front lines of the climate crisis, and we are uniquely positioned to pioneer best practices that help cultivate a better future for all," said Joseph Brinkley, director of regenerative farming for Bonterra Organic Estates. "Our new Estate Collection is the culmination of many decades of regenerative organic farming, and clearly expresses our Mendocino County estate ranches."

The Bonterra Estate Collection consists of a 2021 Chardonnay sourced from the Ledford Ranch Vineyard, and a 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon sourced from the iconic Butler Ranch Vineyard. Situated 2,235 feet up in the mountain tops of Mendocino's rugged North Coast of California, the vineyard's high altitude and maritime microclimate produce fruit with intensity and rich, complex flavors.

The Estate Collection is the latest milestone in Bonterra Organic Estates' journey as a pioneer in regenerative in organic farming and responsible business practices in the wine industry. Since its first organic vineyards were planted in 1987, Bonterra Organic Estates has demonstrated farming organically at scale is possible using regenerative organic practices–including sheep grazing, cover cropping, applying compost, and more.

A certified B Corp since 2015, Bonterra Organic Estates is committed to using business as a force for good. In addition to its regenerative organic credentials, Bonterra also proudly carries the Climate Neutral Certification and was the first to craft nationally available, organically grown Climate Neutral Certified wines. As a TRUE Zero Waste certified business, the winery diverts more than 98% of all waste from landfills or incineration.

The Bonterra Estate Collection is available for purchase at bonterra.com and will be rolling out to major retailers nationwide. A comprehensive list can be found on Bonterra's store locator HERE . The Estate Collection wines are each priced at $21.99.

ABOUT BONTERRA ORGANIC ESTATES

The United States' largest Regenerative Organic Certified® winery, Bonterra Organic Estates is an award-winning purveyor of multi-origin wines, selling in over 50 countries worldwide. Founded by Barney Fetzer in Mendocino County, CA, in 1968 as Fetzer Vineyards, and today part of global powerhouse Viña Concha y Toro, Bonterra Organic Estates remains driven by excellence, innovation and longstanding commitments to the environment and responsible business practices. With a focus on crafting wines made from sustainable and Regenerative Organic Certified grapes, Bonterra Organic Estates is a leading U.S. marketer of wines and the nation's primary importer of South American wines. As a B Corp recognized as "Outstanding" by the nonprofit B Lab, Bonterra Organic Estates is grounded in the transformational goals of regenerative business.

