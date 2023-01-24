OCEANIA CRUISES REVEALS EXOTIC EXPLORATIONS IN ASIA WITH NEWLY RE-INSPIRED RIVIERA

Luxury, Cuisine and Cultural Immersion Star in Expanded 2023-2024 Asia & South Pacific Season

MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announces that the newly re-inspired Riviera will sail in Asia for the first time due to unprecedented guest demand this 2023-2024 season. The 1,238-guest ship will offer travelers the most stylish way to explore some of the world's most breathtaking locales across Asia, putting cultural immersion and culinary excellence at the heart of the travel experience.

Veranda Stateroom on Riviera (PRNewswire)

Better than new, Riviera will stun in Asia by charting her inaugural season in the region, sailing through Arabia, India, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and the Philippines. Her new season brings 25 unique voyages ranging from 10 to 82 days. Additionally, Regatta and Nautica will greatly expand the line's offerings in the exotic South Pacific, with more opportunities to explore sought-after destinations like New Zealand, Australia and French Polynesia than ever before.

The new sailings have nearly doubled the seasonal availability with 121 itineraries available for bookings across Riviera, Regatta, Insignia and Nautica, cementing Oceania Cruises' position as the leading destination- and culinary-focused cruise line sailing in Asia.

The announcement of Riviera comes after an unprecedented year in luxury cruising with sales exceeding expectations, breaking numerous records.

"Riviera's re-inspiration has brought our luxurious product to new heights and the expansion of our Exotics 2023-2024 season means even more of our guests have the opportunity to explore one of the most intriguing corners of the globe," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

"The decision to move Riviera to Asia was easy; demand for our Exotics collection is very strong with our well-traveled guests longing to visit remote, wondrous destinations for off-the-beaten-path experiences. Having Riviera sail this corner of the world, showcasing her new stem-to-stern, better-than-new interiors, is the most stylish, luxurious and relaxing way to explore multiple fascinating cultures while enjoying The Finest Cuisine at Sea on one voyage."

Riviera's Asia cruises bring imaginative cultural encounters, ancient treasures and so much more. From the Great Wall and Bangkok's Grand Palace to the ethereal seascape of Ha Long Bay and Kyoto's temples and gardens, the sights and landscapes of Asia fill with wonder. The futuristic neon-lit buzzing streets of Hong Kong and Tokyo beguile, along with sacred pagodas and temples, highlighting the Far East's intriguing blend of the ancient and modern.

Guests will also have the chance to explore once-forbidden corners of Asia such as Yangon and more off-the-beaten-path locations like the remote island of Ishigaki in Japan and Hue, a former Imperial city situated on Vietnam's Perfume River. These captivating voyages immerse guests in the best of the iconic attractions of this vast continent but also leave room for the discovery of the unexpected.

Riviera, Re-inspired

Riviera has had a sweeping rejuvenation with all staterooms and suites debuting reimagined, lavish residential comfort with custom furnishings, wood finishes and designer accents radiating Oceania Cruises' signature essence of elegance. Some notable highlights of the reimagined vessel include:

Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms and Veranda Staterooms are the largest standard staterooms afloat at 291 square feet

All staterooms bring a chic, warm and comforting sense of home with sleek restyled bathrooms and novel furnishings

All stateroom bathrooms feature illustrious Italian marble, bespoke fabrics in harmonious tones evocative of painted deserts and tranquil skies, and each shimmer with the modernity of a Milanese townhouse

Riviera 's public spaces have all been elevated with plush new carpets and leather-covered armchairs

All the convivial lounges, tony bars and decadent dining venues have been elegantly restyled, elevating social and epicurean experiences while maintaining the home-away-from-home ambiance

The Grand Dining Room reflects a renewed sense of grandeur that radiates from the glistening chandelier, plush carpets and butter-soft leather armchairs

Dining alfresco has been completely revamped with a delightful new trattoria, featuring an array of wood-fired pizzas, succulently grilled Italian specialties, tantalizing salads and indulgent desserts every evening

Incredible Itineraries

Riviera will sail 25 voyages, ranging from 10 to 82 days, offering a raft of destination-rich experiences in ports such as Cochin, India; Yangon, Myanmar; Busan, South Korea; and Phuket and Bangkok in Thailand.

For the first time in Oceania Cruises' history, Regatta and Nautica boast impressive itineraries across the South Pacific and French Polynesia, with more than 20 voyages highlighting some of the most sought-after ports in the region, including Tahiti, Bora Bora, Moorea, Rangiroa and Raiatea. These South Pacific sailings offer a selection of captivating sojourns for travelers, with voyages ranging from 10 to 41 days, including a return to Australia and New Zealand for Regatta; and Nautica sailing through Arabia, India and Southeast Asia.

Del Rio commented: "Thanks to these spectacular itineraries, our guests can discover some of the most beautiful and remote destinations in the world, such as little-known islands in Polynesia, in the most luxurious and immersive way possible – by sea. They can also enjoy world-famous city sights in Toyko, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok, to name a few. The breadth of travel experiences on offer across the voyages of our beautifully appointed, elegant small ships is simply unparalleled."

Sample Voyages:

The 12-day Land of the Rising Sun roundtrip from Tokyo offers an intriguing exploration of Japan on board the meticulously re-inspired Riviera in March and April of 2024. Ports of call include Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Beppu, Hiroshima and an overnight stay in Kyoto (Kobe).

The expansive 72-day Epic Eastern Explorer itinerary, on board Riviera, departing early January 2024, sailing from Mumbai, India, to Tokyo, Japan. This spectacular itinerary guarantees full immersion in this exhilarating part of the world thanks to overnight calls in Male, Maldives; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Singapore, Singapore; Hanoi (Ha Long Bay), Vietnam; Shanghai, China; Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam; Seoul, South Korea; Kyoto (Kobe) and Tokyo, Japan; plus two-night stays in Yangon, Myanmar; Bangkok, Thailand; and Hong Kong, China. Other voyage highlights include Manila, Philippines; Hue and Nha Trang in Vietnam; Phuket, Thailand; and Penang and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The 34-day Constellation of Islands , from Singapore to Papeete, Tahiti, on board Nautica, departing in late December 2023. Itinerary highlights include an overnight call in Bali, Indonesia; and Bora Bora, French Polynesia plus visits to Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; Darwin and Cairns in Australia; Suva, Fiji; and three days cruising the Coral Sea.

The 14-day Empires of Asia voyage, on board Regatta, sailing from Tokyo, Japan, to Hong Kong, China, in late October 2023. Itinerary highlights include overnight calls in Kyoto (Kobe), Japan; Shanghai and Hong Kong, China; plus visits to Taipei and Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and Japanese ports including Kagoshima and Hiroshima.

Notes to editors: plus download images HERE

The OceaniaNEXT Experience

OceaniaNEXT is Oceania Cruises' continual quest to evolve and elevate the fleet, products and experiences offered. It focuses on the hallmarks that inspire guests to return to Oceania Cruises time and again: Exquisitely Crafted Cuisine, Curated Travel Experiences and Small Ship Luxury. The signature onboard experience is better than ever, with the reconceptualized culinary and beverage programs that transform dining into a sublime art form. Holistic wellness encounters at Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center encourage a lifestyle of health and longevity, while new destination excursions such as Go Green, Go Local, Beyond Blueprints, Culinary Discovery Tours™, Food & Wine Trails tours and Wellness Discovery Tours by Aquamar applaud local cultures and encourage a thorough exploration of each region.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on 7 continents on voyages that range from 7 to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with over 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising approximately 20,000 berths.

Dining Room on Riviera (PRNewswire)

Penthouse Suite on Riviera (PRNewswire)

Riviera in Saint Lucia (PRNewswire)

Oceania Cruises Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oceania Cruises