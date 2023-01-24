Moxo and Filevine Partner to Streamline Client Service Interactions in the Legal Industry

Moxo's Customer Interaction Hub to be integrated within Filevine's Legal Case Management Solution

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo , the industry's leading client interaction workflow solution, today announced a partnership with Filevine , the leading legal work platform, to offer enhanced customer experience through streamlined interactions and legal case management for law firms and their clients.

The integration of Moxo's Customer Interaction Hub with Filevine's legal case management platform will modernize the legal client service journey by connecting front office client interaction to back office case management. Through the integration, law firms that partner with both Moxo and Filevine will now be able to establish initial projects for every client case they're managing through Filevine. Law firms' clients will then receive access to Moxo's Customer Interaction Hub to streamline all interactions throughout the case journey – from onboarding to case completion. With Moxo, law firms have the ability to take clients through a structured interaction workflow, exchange messaging, receive documents, engage in case discussions and more, all in one secure, centralized spot. All communication and documentation will also be tracked in Filevine to streamline compliance and simplify the overall client experience.

"Filevine is relentlessly focused on making legal professionals as efficient and effective as possible in their work. This is core to our mission," said Erik Bermudez, VP Strategic Partnerships at Filevine. "In a world of increasing client demands and distractions, the integration between Filevine and Moxo allows legal professionals to focus on what matters most in their legal work by enabling seamless and streamlined interactions with their clients through digital automation. We are excited about this integration and partnership with Moxo, and look forward to enhancing the experience of our mutual customers."

From the first inquiry a law firm receives from a client, to a final case decision, there are a multitude of touch points between clients and lawyers to discuss documents, hold consultation meetings, provide case guidance, receive client approvals and signatures, share case progress, and more. Often, these interactions are highly disjointed across email, phone, in-person visits and text messages. By connecting Moxo's business service platform with Filevine's back office case management solution, law firms have the ability to fully brand and private-label Moxo's Customer Interaction Hub to serve as their digital front office when working with clients.

"We couldn't be more excited about Moxo and Filevine's integration to provide law firms with an end-to-end solution that enables legal professionals to focus on serving clients rather than getting stuck in the chaos of managing manual data entry and communicating within fragmented channels," said Subrah Iyar, Co-founder and CEO at Moxo. "We knew Filevine was the perfect company for Moxo's first partnership in the legal industry, and we're proud to provide our shared clients with a competitive advantage by ensuring the delivery of industry-leading client interactions."

Jointly, Moxo and Filevine will provide immediate benefits to legal firms including increased operational efficiency in client onboarding and servicing, exceptional white-glove client service experiences, and complete management oversight of case interactions that encompasses full visibility of all client activity related to a legal case.

About Moxo

Modernize your client interaction management with Moxo

Today's client engagement activities are stuck in the chaos of fragmented silos — requiring significant manual intervention. Moxo provides a Client Interaction Hub for delivering streamlined OneStop service experiences and managing client interactions through modern digital automation. Businesses can streamline deadline-driven client interactions, including account onboarding, account servicing, and exception handling.

Moxo powers client interaction workflows across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, and more.

Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx. To learn more, visit moxo.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering all organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics, over 25,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is the top legal software company on the Inc. 5000 list, has been named one of the Utah Business Fast 50, and is among the top 50 fastest-growing privately-owned software companies according to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

