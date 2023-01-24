Leading DTC Solution for Alcohol Brands Speakeasy Co. Raises $6.8 Million Led by InvestBev

Further investment by Wilco Faessen of WhistlePig, Guillaume Cuvelier of SVEDKA Vodka and Davos Brands, Paul Hletko of FEW Spirits, and Spirits Investment Partners of Heaven's Door, Stolen Spirits, and Playboy Spirits.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Co . (Speakeasy), the leading e-commerce platform for alcohol brands, has received funding for its third seed round, with $6.8 million raised. The fundraise was led by InvestBev , a leading investment firm in the industry, with an impressive portfolio including clients such as Siempre Tequila and Fyllo.

Following two successful funding rounds in 2020 and 2021, Speakeasy has raised a total of $9.8 million to date. Since the most recent investment, Speakeasy has grown to nearly 300 partners on the platform, including notable brands such as WhistlePig, Tesla Tequila, Stoli Group, and Jägermeister.

"We are excited to partner with Speakeasy on their next stage of explosive growth," said Brian Rosen, General Partner at InvestBev Group. "We are bullish on the long-term growth potential of alcohol e-commerce. Across all industries, companies highly value owning the direct consumer relationship, and Speakeasy allows alcohol brands to do just that, while layering on efficient fulfillment. Josh Jacobs and the Speakeasy team have proven to be nimble leaders in this expanding category. Speakeasy will fit well with our InvestBev Fund III portfolio."

With this new capital, Speakeasy will expand their team to support continued growth and invest further in their unique fulfillment model. The platform is purpose built for premium, hard to find, and craft products, as well as going beyond the bottle with their ability to fulfill merchandise, custom packaging, personalized labels, cocktail kits, and more.

"We've been on a mission to revolutionize the industry with a first-of-its-kind centralized fulfillment model, and this investment is a testament to what we have accomplished," says Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Speakeasy.

"Our capital partners wholeheartedly believe in the vision and will be instrumental in the next chapter as we continue driving the industry forwards," says Michael Bowen, Co-Founder and COO of Speakeasy.

In addition to InvestBev, several firms that have invested in Speakeasy include: Goat Rodeo Capital, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Trog Hawley Capital and Springdale Ventures. As well, industry veterans and investors include: Paul Hletko, Founder of FEW Spirits, Wilco Faessen, Co-Founder and Chairman of Whistlepig, Guillaume Cuvelier, Founder of SVEDKA Vodka, Co-Founder of Davos Brands (Aviation Gin, Sombra Mezcal, TYKU Sake), and Marc Bushala, CEO of Spirits Investment Partners, creators of Heaven's Door, Stolen Spirits, and Playboy Spirits.

"We are thrilled to participate in Speakeasy Co's seed round," says Carlton Fowler, Speakeasy Board Member and Managing Partner of Goat Rodeo Capital. "It has been impressive to watch the Speakeasy team grow. E-commerce may be an inevitability in Bev Alc, but the strategy and tactics to unlock this massive market takes a nuanced understanding of the customer and consumer needs, which is exactly what Speakeasy has displayed."

"We are excited for Speakeasy to use this capital to scale a much needed solution for spirits brands looking to develop direct sales and personalized engagement with customers," says Genevieve Gilbreath, Co-Founder and General Partner of Springdale Ventures.

Speakeasy's growth thus far is reflected in multiple areas, including notable brand partners joining the platform, the expansion of their differentiated centralized fulfillment model, and significant revenue increase year over year. As the industry continues to evolve, this investment will enable Speakeasy to remain at the forefront driving the digital transformation.

About Speakeasy Co.

Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and e-commerce platform for the wine and spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol products directly to consumers. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system, providing brands the opportunity to own the user experience, along with data and analytics, from beginning to end.

