KWIK Will Present At Emerging Growth Conference On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9:00 am EST.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB: KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), an industry-first, multi-purpose service platform and marketplace, which is free to users, utilizing KWIK's intellectual properties to pay "waves" of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation through social media, will be presenting live at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9:00 am EST.

KWIK invites individual and institutional investors, advisors, and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. This live, interactive online event will allow existing shareholders and the investment community to interact with KWIK's founder, Fred W. Cooper, Ph.D., in real-time. Dr. Cooper will provide a company overview and, if time permits, will open the floor for questions. Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or asked live after the presentation.

KWIK's app is a revolutionary platform benefiting brands, customers, affiliates, influencers, and users through unique and patented technology. The platform integrates otherwise disparate platforms and technologies to enable joint venture marketing and loyalty programs among brands, influencers and consumers and leverages the power of social media to drive organic growth and new income opportunities. A free KWIK app account has the potential to turn all social media activity into a product promotion on behalf of sellers in an unobtrusive manner and provides an efficient and effective channel of distribution to brands with a "no risk" proposition since KWIK only earns revenue if a sale occurs. Through the app, influencers can receive rewards through its Waves of Influence program, allowing anyone to earn income among their span of influence or by simply sharing a link with friends, potentially resulting in hundreds, even thousands, of waves of earnings possibilities.

About KWIKClick Inc.

KWIK is a social software platform developed to connect sellers with buyers, merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of affiliate marketing. The multi-currency platform creates a virtually unlimited open marketplace for sharing and cross-selling products, services, loyalty rewards and other consumer benefits. Visit us at kwik.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts in this release are based on publically available information, and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities, and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kwik Click Marketing:

marketing@kwik.com

Investor Relations:

IR@kwik.com

