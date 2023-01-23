Legal-Bay Lawsuit Settlement Funding Announces Quick Funding to Combat Inflation

Top pre-settlement funding firm is prepared to approve cases within 24-48 hours as cost of consumer goods surge.

CALDWELL, N.J., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that as inflation is on the rise, they are prepared to offer funding approvals in as little as 24-48 hours. Legal-Bay has always been a leader in the lawsuit funding industry and their customer service is exemplary. Now they are looking to add "lowest rates" and "quickest approvals" to their list of attributes.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC) (PRNewswire)

Elevated costs of gas and groceries can be grueling for people who find themselves with limited money, especially as the bills pour in. Plaintiffs with an existing lawsuit may find settlement loans a helpful way to battle the skyrocketing inflation the U.S. is experiencing.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the company's dedication to assisting their clients, "With costs rising on everything from food to gasoline, people are finding their bank accounts stretched to the limit. Legal-Bay understands the need for extra cash during times like these, and is prepared to offer a solution for the financial stress plaintiffs may be grappling with."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an existing lawsuit of any type and need an immediate cash advance against an impending settlement

Legal-Bay is a leader in settlement loan services and has some of the lowest rates and quickest approvals in the industry. Any new clients that have an existing lawsuit and need cash now can apply for loan settlement funding. Legal-Bay funds all types of loans for lawsuits including personal injury, slips and falls, car accidents, medical malpractice, unlawful termination, wrongful imprisonment, sexual harassment, and many more.

Legal-Bay's presettlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really loans, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now

