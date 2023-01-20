Revitalize Beauty Through Science: Skincare Tech Brand AMIRO Unveils Its All-In-One LED Light Therapy Face Mask

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech-centric beauty brand AMIRO has just unveiled its latest skincare device, the AMIRO L1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask, as a response to consumer demand.

AMIRO L1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask (PRNewswire)

The anti-aging LED face mask is built to emit four wavelengths of light for a multiway skincare treatment experience. Red, blue, yellow, and infrared light can be used alone or together with one or two other wavelengths to address every individual's skin problems:

Red, blue, and infrared light kills inflammation-causing bacteria dwelling in the hair follicles, inhibits abnormal sebum secretion, and enhances skin microcirculation

Red, yellow, and infrared light reduces redness and stinging associated with inflammation, accelerates healing, and enhances skin microcirculation

Red and infrared light stimulates skin collagen regeneration, increases skin firmness, and reduces melanin deposition

AMIRO's L1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask utilizes beauty salon-comparable 77mw/cm2 powerful LED light sources to stimulate the skin's self-healing process, facilitating a rapid seven-day skin barrier repair. The skin protects the body in multiple layers.

The term 'skin barrier' refers to the outermost layer, also known as the stratum corneum. This tough exterior consists of cells called corneocytes bound together by mortar-like lipids. Without this 'brick wall', many harmful environmental toxins and pathogens can enter the body and wreak havoc on our health with major threats that include cancer-causing carcinogens, and other substances that upset cardiovascular, endocrine, and respiratory functions, and can lead to chronic illness. In summary, this thin brick wall keeps the body alive.

It only takes 10 minutes daily to effectively reduce acne and skin inflammation and increase the skin's glow with the mask's four light waves and three settings. The 2cm distance between the mask and skin ensures that the high energy is evenly distributed across the face but is close enough for better absorption. After seven days, up to a reduction of 16.8% in acne and 12.4% in facial redness, as well as a 13.9% increase in skin gloss can be expected.

While the L1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask may cover the entire face, it remains 200g light, comfortable, and easy to operate. The food-grade silicone and light-proofing design used to produce this mask make it possible for wear during everyday activities such as work, housework, and phone usage. The part of the mask that covers the eyes is made of the same skin-friendly swim goggles material, spreading any pressure evenly.

As AMIRO works to revitalize beauty through science, its product design is based on research. Studies by NASA have demonstrated that direct exposure to various wavelengths of light from its Warfighter Accelerated Recovery by Photobiomodulation (WARP 10) was sufficient to temporarily relieve minor muscle and joint pain, arthritis, stiffness, and muscle spasms. It also promotes the relaxation of muscle tissue and increases local blood circulation.

In 2020, the global market for home beauty was valued at $9,571.6 million. With a surge in the appearance-conscious, awareness of beauty products, prevalence of skin disease, and escalating geriatric population, this figure is projected to reach $89,535.1 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 25.1% during the decade.

To celebrate the launch of its latest skincare product, AMIRO is giving limited offers to early L1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask purchases, which will come with 10 free AMIRO Beauty Facial Masks and one YSL Slim Matte Longwear Lipstick in Rouge Libre. Visit https://amirobeauty.com/products/led-therapy-mask for more details.

About AMIRO

AMIRO, a beauty and skincare technology brand founded in 2015, is committed to creating a series of technologically advanced home beauty and personal care electronic products. With over 38 international design awards, each product has been developed and tested by both AMIRO LAB and external authorities like CGS, FCC, and CE certification, AMIRO always adheres to reasonably priced, high-end quality products that are "simple, safe, and effective". Uphold the idea of "Revitalize beauty through science", AMIRO strives to use advanced diagnosis and treatment methods and photoelectric science and technology from a scientific and dermatological perspective, with science-based principles of simplicity, and effectiveness, to find the most accurate and suitable care plan for every inch of skin.

