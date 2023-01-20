LUV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Southwest Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Southwest between June 13, 2020 and December 31, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 13, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Southwest Airlines Co. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Southwest continuously downplayed or ignored the serious issues with the technology it used to schedule flights and crews and how the Company stood to be affected worse than other airlines in the event of inclement weather; and (2) the Company did not discuss how its unique point-to point service and aggressive flight schedule could leave it prone in the event of inclement weather; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Southwest's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

