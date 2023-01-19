OrthoFi Starts One-Millionth Patient

On MLK Day 2023, OrthoFi Helped Its One-Millionth Patient Connect to High-Quality Orthodontic Care

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 2023, OrthoFi confirmed that the one-millionth patient started on its software and service platform since the product officially launched in April, 2014.

"We are both proud and humbled to have reached this milestone," says David Ternan, CEO of OrthoFi. "Being able to say we helped a million patients across the country access and afford high-quality care is incredibly gratifying for our whole team. It is a testament to the commitment to our mission to start more smiles, and to our partnership with the thousands of customers we serve."

It was fitting that this milestone coincided with MLK Day, considering it is consistently the highest volume day of the year for orthodontic practices. The One-Millionth OrthoFi patient will be treated by Ste. Marie Orthodontics, located in Opelousas, LA. Dr. Stacy Ste. Marie has been using the OrthoFi solution since 2015, and has started nearly three thousand patients on the platform since going live. To celebrate one million smiles and manifest its mission, OrthoFi will be covering the patient's treatment fee.

"We were surprised and thrilled to hear we started the one-millionth OrthoFi patient, and grateful for the offer to help our patient's family with their treatment costs," says Dr. Ste. Marie. "I've been using the system in my practice since its early days, and I've seen it evolve a lot over the years. OrthoFi has helped my practice to grow and to streamline our operations in a significant way, even through unprecedented challenges like the COVID shutdowns a couple of years ago. My practice team and I couldn't imagine doing what we do without it."

OrthoFi is a tech-enabled, expert-driven solution that helps Orthodontists and Dentists accelerate practice growth by starting more patients and giving them more time to focus on providing exceptional patient care. Our comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading software and service solutions have helped our clients achieve over 10% average year-over-year growth with over two times higher same-day conversion rates than the US national average. Managing over $500 million in active AR, OrthoFi also delivers 42% lower delinquency and 70% lower insurance delinquency vs the average US practice, while also delivering exceptionally rated customer service. With the addition of OrthoBanc, OrthoFi is now the US orthodontic market leader in patient acquisition and revenue cycle management, collectively working with over 2,000 practices across the country and helping more than 3.8 million patients access high quality, affordable orthodontic care. The acquisition of Comprehensive Finance Inc. in 2021 expanded OrthoFi's reach into the general dental market, and is now serving over 1,500 dental locations with its Abella and Compassionate Finance products. The company has over 370 employees with offices in Denver, CO, Chattanooga, TN and Grapevine, TX and is owned by Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

