Jack Henry Signs Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Commitment Letter

Science-based emissions reduction targets support the company's commitment to a low-carbon transition

MONETT, Mo., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) today announced that Board Chair and CEO David Foss signed a commitment letter indicating the company's intention to set science-based climate targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Science-based targets are aligned with the level of decarbonization necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5-degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Jack Henry will pursue validation for near-term Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets through SBTi.

"Publicly committing to set science-based climate targets and pursue a low carbon future are important steps in Jack Henry's journey to support the long-term sustainability of our business model and preserve value for our stakeholders," said Tara Brown, Jack Henry's Head of Corporate Sustainability.

This decision reflects extensive analysis and is supported by the company's Low Carbon Transition Plan. More information regarding this plan will be disclosed in Jack Henry's 2023 Sustainability Report, which will be released on March 31 and builds upon the efforts reported in the company's 2022 Sustainability Report.

