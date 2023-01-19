InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory for Removing Odors (HOF-301)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a discreet way to extract unpleasant smells from a vehicle interior while traveling," said an inventor, from Baytown, Texas, "so I invented the HALF DONATION. My design could make traveling in a vehicle more enjoyable."

The invention provides an improved way of removing flatulence and other odors from a vehicle interior. In doing so, it helps keep the vehicle smelling fresh and clean. As a result, it enhances comfort and it reduces unnecessary embarrassment. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

