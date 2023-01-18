Jennifer Keller selected to Lawdragon "Hall of Fame" -- and 4 partners named to 2023 list of "500 Leading Lawyers in America"

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP (K/A) congratulates Jennifer Keller for her induction into the Lawdragon "Hall of Fame" class of 2023. The firm is also pleased to announce the selection of Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle, Reuben Camper Cahn and Chase Scolnick to the "2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America." K/A is among the premier boutique trial firms in California.

The Lawdragon Hall of Fame recognizes "outstanding lawyers who have made remarkable contributions to the legal profession … in most cases representing clients whose lives, livelihoods or businesses depended on a great lawyer." The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America is among the most elite distinctions in the profession. The naming of 4 out of 13 Keller/Anderle attorneys to the Lawdragon 500 list is an outstanding achievement for any boutique trial firm.

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. Per Lawdragon, "Keller is hands-down one of the nation's best trial lawyers – equally adept at litigating a plaintiff's cause and defending companies against high-stakes claims."

Kay Anderle, managing partner, is a seasoned trial attorney, having tried over 100 jury trials to verdict. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers USA ranks her among the top commercial litigators in California,

Reuben Camper Cahn, partner, is a courtroom advocate of rare experience and ability. A Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, he has tried over 100 cases to jury verdict and has argued twice before the Supreme Court (in 2011 and 2018) in addition to numerous arguments before both the 9th and 11th Circuits. This combination of skill and experience at the highest levels establish Mr. Cahn as one of the most exceptional lawyers of his generation.

Chase Scolnick, partner, specializes in complex civil and criminal litigation. Having tried as lead counsel approximately fifty federal jury trials, Chase is among the most seasoned young trial attorneys in the United States. He has also been one of the most successful. In separate years, Chase led three of the nation's largest federal districts in both defense trials and wins.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner

Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

kanderle@kelleranderle.com

www.kelleranderle.com

View original content:

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP