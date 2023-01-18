Jama Software® Is the First to Deliver a Complete Requirements Authoring Solution

Requirements can now be authored in free text form, natural language analyzed, and managed as distinct items

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software®, the industry-leading requirements management and traceability solution provider, announces enhancements to Jama Connect®'s user experience. As part of the update, Jama Connect now includes a Document View, which allows users to author, read, and edit items in-line in a single view while maintaining an item-based structure within project hierarchies. This enables the streamlined authoring of requirements leading to material efficiencies gained and time saved.

The new Document View augments Jama Software®'s atomic, item-based requirements approach. It allows users to easily learn and adopt Jama Connect whether moving from a documents-based approach or a legacy requirements tool. The seamless user experience combines the best of model-based requirements engineering with an enhanced, quick-editing Document View functionality. This improves time-to-adoption for Jama Connect users.

In addition, the enhancements also improve consistency and accuracy of requirements quality by incorporating built-in support for Jama Connect Advisor™ (add-on to Jama Connect). With this, users can seamlessly see EARS (Easy Approach to Requirements Syntax) and INCOSE (International Council for Systems Engineering) rules suggestions while actively authoring and editing requirements.

"Jama Software is committed to continuously improving the adoptability and useability of Jama Connect. These powerful enhancements strengthen Jama Connect's best-of-breed requirements authoring and Live Traceability™ offering, which continues to make Jama Connect the highest-rated solution for ease of use and adoptability in the industry, "said Josh Turpen, Chief Product Officer of Jama Software.

Jama Connect is the only comprehensive requirements management and traceability solution that allows:

Requirements authoring in free text form;

Analysis in natural language to maintain quality; and

Management of requirements as distinct items.

These capabilities make Jama Connect an incredibly powerful platform that delivers immense value for optimizing and accelerating systems development across various industry verticals.

