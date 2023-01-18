At Cybrarium Celebrations of School Choice, Expect a Mix of Information and Fun

Two open houses to feature food, games, fun during School Choice Week

HOMESTEAD, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local youth and parents are invited to Homestead's one-of-a-kind public library, the Cybrarium, for music, games, and refreshments celebrating School Choice Week from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan. 26.

Both celebrations at the Cybrarium will kick off with board games and tabletop challenges. Students can show off their school spirit by wearing their school's apparel, while parents can learn about local K-12 learning options — including public, magnet, public charter, private, virtual, and homeschooling — from guest speakers including Redland Christian Academy Principal Daniel Carrillo. The open houses will also feature music, crafts for teens, snacks, and a photo booth. They will wrap up with a raffle, group photo opportunity, and swag bag handout from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

The goal of the events? To celebrate learning and encourage awareness about the many school options in Homestead. From neighborhood public schools to learning pods, Miami-Dade County is one of the most expansive areas in the nation for school types and scholarship opportunities.

The events are planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, including student showcases and landmark light-ups.

These open houses are organized by the Cybrarium and are expected to draw more than 100 students. Opened in March 2021, the Cybrarium is a public library that breaks the mold of traditional learning, offering an exciting blend of cutting-edge technology and service delivery in downtown Homestead.

The Cybrarium is located at 80 W. Mowry Dr.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

