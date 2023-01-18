CompTIA Spark invites middle school girls to unlock their potential through technology and explore future tech career opportunities

Virtual TechShopz offer fun, interactive learning in programming, databases, coding and more

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls in middle school can explore the possibilities of technology to empower their future careers during a series of free, interactive workshops hosted this month by TechGirlz, a program of CompTIA Spark.

Our sessions offer hands-on learning on a variety of topics, each designed to spark interest and unlock potential.

Four virtual workshops in a variety of technology skills are planned. The workshops, led by tech industry professionals, community leaders and students, are open to girls in grades 5 through 8.

"TechGirlz' vision is to create a world where girls have a lifelong passion and confidence in their use of technology throughout their lives and future careers," said Charles Eaton, CEO, CompTIA Spark. "Our TechShopz sessions offer hands-on learning for middle school girls to explore a variety of topics, each designed to spark their interest and unlock their potential."

Here is the lineup for January's free TechShopz. (All times Eastern)

Intro to Arduino Programming (Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) – Low-cost microcontrollers, such as the Arduino, have revolutionized the way we connect the real and virtual worlds. The credit-card sized Arduino board can be used in robotics to control sensors or to create wearable technology. In this workshop, students will use the TinkerCAD Arduino simulator to create projects that include LED lights and buzzers. Coding experience is not required.

SQL: Explore & Command Databases (Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.) – Did you know that most of the world's data is stored in databases? This includes school grades, Yelp's list of local pizza shops, music downloads, and much more. In this workshop, students will learn about a database structure, and more importantly, how you can get the database to answer your questions! The lesson will be hands-on and focus on standard SQL statements that can be used with any database software.

You Can Code! (Jan. 26, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) – Girls who are just beginning to code or want to start but don't know where to begin are encouraged to join us and dive right in because coding is A-MAZE-ing! In this workshop, students will use Snap, a drag and drop language to interface with the memory of the computer to build a maze, exploring algorithmic thinking, control structures, and block-based coding.

Introduction to JavaScript (Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.) – JavaScript is what makes the web move. JavaScript is used to make apps, interactive websites, responsive animations, web games… pretty much whatever you can think up. In this course, girls will explore the basic concepts of JavaScript, learn to talk directly to a website, and create their own JavaScript program.

Visit https://s.comptia.org/3ZMZWGT for complete details on these programs, including registration and requirements for computers and internet access.

