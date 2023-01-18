The Board of Directors of Castellum appoints Joacim Sjöberg as acting CEO

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Castellum has appointed Joacim Sjöberg as acting CEO of Castellum AB during the ongoing recruitment process. Joacim Sjöberg has been a member of the Board of Directors of Castellum since 2020 and has good knowledge of the company and the industry.

"I am very pleased that Joacim Sjöberg made himself available for this assignment during the ongoing recruitment process for a new president and CEO. The Board of Directors and I have great confidence that Joacim Sjöberg is the right person to lead the company until a new CEO can take office," says Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB.

In addition to his role as member of the Board of Directors, Joacim Sjöberg assumes the role with immediate effect. CEO Rutger Arnhult is thus exempted from work for the remainder of his notice period.

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-01-2023 23:15 CET.

