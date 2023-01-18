Asep Medical Holdings Inc. to Hold Important Investor Information Webinar on January 24, 2023

Webinar Features Strategic Insights from Asep Inc.'s Senior Executives, including Founder and CEO Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock, CSO Dr. Evan Haney and COO Mr. Timothy Murphy

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) (OTCQB: SEPSF) (FSE: JJ8) is pleased to announce that it is holding an online webinar on January 24, 2023, at 1:00 pm EST to provide essential and exciting updates on the company's global market developments, scientific advances and investment-related milestones.

Interested parties are invited to register for the webinar (here) to discover historical milestones and the Company's concrete plans for the future. Members of Asep Inc.'s executive team will present information and answer questions from attendees on the following,—

Global market developments

Updates on the company's recent acquisition of medical instruments innovator SafeCoat Medical Inc.

Exciting information on a joint venture definitive agreement signed with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its healthcare investment firm, Seaspring W.L.L.

Scientific advances

Details on advances of Asep Inc.'s next-generation sepsis diagnostic test kit, Sepset ME (molecular endotype), that shows promise in determining sepsis endotypes (specific levels of severity) for patients in the emergency room

Essential information about a joint venture with China -based Bohai Biomedical for a feasibility study focused on an antibacterial mouthwash for the Chinese dental market

Recent details on Asep Inc.'s antibiofilm/anti-inflammatory peptide technology for wound bandages under development by New York -based iFyber LLC and partially funded by the US Army

Dr. Hancock's installation as a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors on June 25, 2023 , in Washington, DC

Investment milestones

Updates on Asep Inc.'s recent acquisition of SafeCoat Biomedical

Current information on the Company's success on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE)

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Asep Medical Inc. (asepmedical.com) is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions for significant unmet medical needs. The Company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. and ABT Innovations Inc.) that are both in the advanced development of both proprietary diagnostic tools, enabling the early and timely identification of severe sepsis as well as broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multidrug-resistant biofilm infections.

Sepset Biosciences Inc. (sepset.ca) is developing a diagnostic technology that involves a patient gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the significant diseases leading to antibiotic failure, since antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet. The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and results are obtained in about an hour in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling diagnosis of severe sepsis within 60-90 minutes of initiating the test, while other diagnostics provide a diagnosis after ~15 hours but can be as long as five days. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis.

ABT Innovations Inc.'s (abtinnovations.ca) peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopaedic, etc.), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants. The company is in the pre-clinical development phase with promising data.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS —

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "plan," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed," "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements include but are not limited to the successful clinical testing of our Sepsis diagnostic test and its intended filing for regulatory approval; the Company not receiving regulatory approval as planned or at all; the undertaking of pre-clinical studies on our lead therapeutic, with the expectation that this will lead to fast-track clinical trials; the timeframe for diagnosis of sepsis with the company's products; the potential opportunities for generation of revenue; the therapeutic benefits of the company's products; and other statements regarding the company's proposed business plans. Various assumptions were used in drawing conclusions or making the predictions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks including the risk that the company's products may not perform as expected; that the company may not receive the requisite regulatory approvals or results of testing; the Company's testing of the products may not be successful and approvals may not be obtained in the estimated timelines or at all; the company may not be able to generate revenue from its products as expected or at all; the market for the company's products may not be as described in this news release; and various other risk factors identified in the Asep Medical Inc.'s prospectus dated November 9, 2021, and in the company's management discussion and analysis, available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Asep Medical Inc. is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

