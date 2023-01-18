Arcland Property Company and Self Storage Plus Open Class A Storage Facility in Randallstown

RANDALLSTOWN, Md., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcland Property Company, a leading developer and owner of self storage in the mid-atlantic region, has brought another Class A self storage facility to Maryland. The facility will be managed by Self Storage Plus, which marks the 31st property in Maryland for the property management platform.

Within one mile of two shopping centers, the facility boasts visibility from 30,000 cars a day, making it an ideal investment for Arcland. "We are ecstatic to add another well designed Class-A facility to suburban Baltimore," said Anthony Piscitelli, Senior Vice President of Investments for Arcland. "The facility is all ground level accessed which is the ideal product in this market" he said.

Located in Baltimore County at 9127 Liberty Rd., the facility sits across from Walgreens drug store and encompasses 110,000 square feet with 825 units.

The development consists of two bi-level buildings that offer modern amenities including climate-controlled space, an array of security measures and the convenience of ground-level access, with 95 drive-up units, and 48 secure storage spaces for RV, Boat and car parking.

ABOUT ARCLAND:

Arcland is a nationally recognized real estate development and investment firm that specializes in Class A self storage. The company owns more than 40 properties in the mid-Atlantic. Find out more about Arcland's properties and mission here.

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS:

Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of local communities with more than 60 stores throughout the southeastern region. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life ®. For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.

