Students Take the Lead in Milwaukee School Choice Week Celebration

Event to feature school choirs, band, drumlines, and traditional cultural dance performances

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A student-led showcase in Milwaukee next week will draw attention to K-12 options across the state and how the right school fit allows students to develop their passions and thrive.

The free community event will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Discovery World. The celebration will feature student performances from Shoreland Lutheran High School, St. Anthony's Milwaukee, Eastbrook Academy, Trinity Lutheran Freistadt, Dance Academy of Mexico, and Ballet Folklorico Xanharati.

More than 300 students, families, educators, and community members will attend the event, celebrating Wisconsin youth and the diversity of schools in Wisconsin. While enjoying a spread of fruits and veggies, dips, and Wisconsin cheese, attendees will cheer performances and get to know neighboring schools.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

"We are thrilled to be able to celebrate with our choice schools, families, and students. This is a celebration of all the hardwork and dedication of over 370 schools and 52,000 students statewide," said Nicholas Kelly, president of School Choice Wisconsin. "We work tirelessly to empower parents with the ability to choose the best educational options for their children. We believe no one knows better than a parent what is best for their child. We look forward to another great event on January 24. We also are looking forward to opening up more opportunities in the future for more families."

This event is planned by School Choice Wisconsin, a non-profit that works to empower parents by developing, supporting and promoting the ideas and policies that create vibrant, quality options in K-12 education in Wisconsin.

Discovery World is located at 500 N. Harbor Dr.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

