Sacramento Kings and CHEQ Announce Partnership for Innovative Express Food and Beverage Ordering at Golden 1 Center

-- CHEQ Also Adds Social Payment Allowing Purchases for Fans to Occur Outside of the Arena --

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with CHEQ, announced an innovative technology partnership for mobile ordering, social payments and express kiosks at Golden 1 Center. Through the partnership, fans will be able to use CHEQ's technology to reduce order wait times in the arena and share the gameday experience with their friends during the 2022-23 NBA Season.

Photo Credit: Sacramento Kings (PRNewswire)

CHEQ's technology to enhance the fan experience at Kings games

"Golden 1 Center continues to push the envelope, remaining at the forefront of new technology to provide a seamless payment experience for our fans," said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. "Additionally, with CHEQ's new social sharing feature, fans outside of the arena can add to the fun of the game by sending purchases to their friends and family inside the venue from anywhere in the world."

"We're thrilled to partner with the Kings and the entire Sacramento community to enhance the gameday experience," said CHEQ Co-Founder and CRO Jake Stone. "In addition to social sharing, our technology enables fans to reduce wait times for their favorite foods by placing orders on their phones for select locations."

Mobile ordering for pick-up will be available at select concession locations throughout the arena starting Friday as the team takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder, enabling fans to enjoy their favorite food, beverages and treats easily and friction-free. In addition, express kiosk ordering will be enabled at four of the busiest concessions in the arena, allowing fans multiple ways to enjoy their favorite treats easily and friction-free.

Under the agreement, CHEQ will become the Official Mobile Ordering and Social Payments Partner of the Sacramento Kings, Golden 1 Center and Kings Guard Gaming.

For more information, visit Kings.com.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry-free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. www.cheqplease.com

Media Contacts:

Kyra Moeller, kmoeller@kings.com

Carma Connected, cheq@carmaconnected.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHEQ, Inc.