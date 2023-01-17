PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER FROM THE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS STATING IT IS SATISFIED THAT THE AGREEMENT WITH BEZEQ, FOR THE PURCHASE OF AN INDEFEASIBLE RIGHT OF USE OF FIBER-OPTIC INFRASTRUCTURE LINES, HAS NO RISK OF CREATING SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO THE COMPETITION

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced, further to the Company's immediate reports on December 22, 2022 and on December 28, 2022, that on January 16, 2023, a letter was received by the Company from the Ministry of Communications, concerning the agreement which was executed between the Company and Bezeq - the Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. ("Bezeq" and "the Agreement"), regarding the purchase of an indefeasible and irrevocable right of use (IRU) of non-specific fiber optic infrastructure lines in buildings connected to Bezeq's fiber-optic infrastructure ("the Letter").

The Letter states that, after discussions with Bezeq, Bezeq informed the Ministry of Communications that it intends to reduce the price of single mode fiber optic lines in the BSA fiber service to NIS 72 (without VAT). Following that, the Ministry of Communications is satisfied that the Agreement has no risk of creating significant damage to the competition and therefore has no intention of exercising any of its powers in connection with the Agreement.

