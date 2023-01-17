Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Reports Record-High Revenue in Q4 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista, a leading mobile technology company, recently announced its Q4 2022 financial results for the Group's programmatic advertising subsidiary, Mintegral. Mintegral has recorded a revenue of $215.1 million, representing an increase of 12.95% compared to the 4th Quarter of 2021 (US$190.5 million).

Amid the current headwinds facing the macro-global economy in 2022, Mintegral continued to grow with a recorded revenue of $215.1 million in Q4 2022, an increase of 12.95% compared to the Q4 2021 ($190.5 million) and an increase of 7.96% compared to the Q3 2022 (US$199.3 million). This reflects that high-quality traffic is still in high demand during a perceived global downturn. Such growth was also driven by Mintegral's improving technology capabilities and increasing revenue contribution from various app verticals other than hyper-casual games. To this end, Mintegral has kept investing in R&D. Hyper-casual games have been a dominant player in Mintegral's business. However, there has been a focus on diversifying and strengthening app verticals beyond hyper-casuals. The revenue of non-hyper-casual games increased by 57.7% YoY in Q4 2022. 47.8% of the total revenue was driven by non-hyper-casual verticals, making it a 13.5% increase compared to Q4 2021. Mintegral also implemented rigorous budgeting measures in H2 2022. The overall operating expenses in H2 2022 are expected to decrease by approximately 16% (unaudited) compared to H1 2022.

Additionally, Mintegral's client growth and retention have continued to strengthen. Mintegral's advertiser retention rate was 79.25%, with a 30.54% increase in new advertisers. The monetization business also saw a 94.91% publisher retention rate, with the growth of new publishers up 16.58%, and the number of apps increased by 23.48%.

Mintegral's performance in 2022 has produced results that made it even stronger than ever. In AppsFlyer's 15th Edition Performance Index, Mintegral was named a Top 3 ad network globally for all categories on both Android and iOS, only behind Meta & Google for Android. Mintegral also impressed in Tenjin's Q3 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report, ranking as a top ad network across multiple categories and operating systems.

Mintegral has also partnered up as a new bidding partner globally. Mintegral was proud to have integrated its SDK with Helium by Chartboost, giving access to global performance and brand advertisers. In addition to Helium, Mintegral joined Yandex's Mobile Mediation platform as a new in-app bidding partner, opening access to global performance and brand advertisers.

Mobvista is a mobile technology company dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive mobile growth. Mobvista's subsidiary, Mintegral, aims to boost mobile business success through full-stack programmatic products and services from supply-side to demand-side. These include an SSP, monetization platform, ad exchange, DSP, self-service advertiser platform, DMP, a creative studio, and automation platform. Learn more at www.mobvista.com & www.mintegral.com.

