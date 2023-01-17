IWCO Direct Brings 'Making Better HappenSM' to Life with Refreshed Brand

New logo and brand identity demonstrates expertise with return on investment, enhanced services, and partnership

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IWCO Direct today announced a refreshed brand identity, expanding on its history as a performance improvement organization and expert marketing partner that continually conceives better ways to drive results for clients, partners, and employees. With the launch of its new brand, IWCO will transition its name from 'IWCO Direct' to 'IWCO' and introduce a new brand platform, Making Better HappenSM.

IWCO New Logo (PRNewswire)

"Since our beginning in 1969, we have relentlessly pursued improvement to stay ahead of the marketplace and serve as an expert marketing partner," said IWCO CEO Gary Masse. "Today, our team of marketing experts is trained to provide world-class data, analytics, and creative capabilities that consistently lift response rates and return on marketing investment for our clients. With this new brand, we capture all the ways that IWCO is Making Better HappenSM, every day."

The new brand highlights IWCO's proprietary BETTERImpactSM System, which delivers average program improvement of +50 percent. IWCO clients experience expert, performance-improving, revenue-generating partnership, using best-in-class technology to drive continuous results improvement.

The BETTERImpactSM System drives better campaign results with:

Advanced analytics and scientific direct marketing test design to create targeting, segmentation, and testing solutions that make direct marketing campaigns more responsive.

A team of creative storytellers, designers, and technical experts who work closely with clients to calibrate creative work for efficient production and maximum performance.

Direct mail execution from data to delivery with state-of-the-art digital inkjet presses and cutting-edge hybrid inline finishing to support intriguing, impactful direct mail formats.

A comprehensive set of marketing technology applications that enable marketers to create and manage complex personalized, targeted communications across channels.

Reporting and attribution to measure campaign performance and identify opportunities to improve campaign results.

IWCO's refreshed identity captures its differentiated role in the marketplace and features a new logo, identity, and website, as well as refreshed mission, vision, and values to align employees around the organization's strategic future. The new brand signals IWCO's relentless pursuit of better results for our clients and was informed by industry research and input from clients, partners, and IWCO employees. The brand will be rolled out across IWCO's locations, website, and social media channels throughout the first quarter of 2023.

"We believe that Making Better HappenSM captures the investments in our technology and team across our business," said Masse. "For our employees, it serves as a daily reminder for how we work together. For clients, it represents our role as a catalyst to empower, inform, and inspire the organizations we work with. For the industry at large, it reflects the way our team is constantly innovating and pushing marketing forward, driving improved results and carving out fulfilling careers in this space."

To learn more about the new IWCO and how it is Making Better HappenSM, visit www.iwco.com.

About IWCO

As a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing services, IWCO is Making Better HappenSM for marketers who are serious about results. IWCO delivers end-to-end marketing services holistically focused on the success of multichannel marketing programs. The company's full range of services includes data, strategy, creative, execution, media, analysis, and execution for marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry's most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail. Through Mail-Gard®, IWCO offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through ControlCase, reflecting its commitment to data security. To learn about direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations, and more subscribe to IWCO's BETTERInsightsSM blog and follow the company on LinkedIn.

