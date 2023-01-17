IAC TO ANNOUNCE Q4 2022 EARNINGS ON FEBRUARY 13th AND HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 14th

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Monday, February 13, 2023, IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will post its fourth quarter results and simultaneously IAC CEO Joey Levin will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET, IAC and Angi Inc. will host a conference call to answer questions regarding the companies' respective fourth quarter results.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

